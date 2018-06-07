Trump plan to cut $15B in spending squeaks through House[overlay type]

Trump plan to cut $15B in spending squeaks through House

The House on Thursday only narrowly passed a White House plan to cut almost $15 billion in unused government money, a closer-than-expected tally on legislation that's designed to demonstrate fiscal discipline in Washington even though it wouldn't have much of an impact on spiraling deficits.

