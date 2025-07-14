Barstool's Portnoy in disbelief that far-left Mamdani could become New York mayor: 'Closer to a communist'

Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy slammed the "communist" New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani in an interview Monday, claiming he would be more likely to blame the victims of 9/11 than the terrorist hijackers during an appearance on Stuart Varney Monday.

"It's a very scary time," Portnoy said. "I can't believe that this guy may be the mayor of New York City."

"This is one of the worst, scariest candidates," he added. "He calls himself a democratic socialist, he’s not, he’s a socialist. He’s closer to a communist. He said it, he’s on the record saying he wants to put as many socialists in power so he can seize the means of production."

Mamdani triumphed in the New York City Democratic primary in June, pulling a shock upset against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a crowded field. Mamdani is the current polling favorite to win the general election in a field that includes current Mayor Eric Adams, running as an independent, Cuomo and Republican longshot, Curtis Sliwa.

Mamdani has been dogged with antisemitism accusations throughout the campaign for various views, including his refusal to condemn the term "globalize the intifada." He also supports such measures as installing city-run grocery stores and has supported the far-left goal of seizing the "means of production."

"Each according to their need, each according to their ability," Mamdani posted on X in May 2020.

"Defund the Haram police," Mamdani posted in Dec. 2020.

"He hates capitalism, he wants a fundamental shift in what has built this country, and he doesn’t really particularly hide it," Portnoy said.

Portnoy went on to accuse Mamdani of being quick to "side with terrorists" and cited his criticism of Boston police for allegedly not reading Dzhokhar Tsarnaev his Miranda rights when he was finally arrested in 2013 for the deadly Boston marathon bombing.

"The implications of not mirandizing Dzhokhar Tsarnaev," Mamdani posted on Twitter along with an article from Slate, on Apr. 20, 2013, just five days after the bombing.

"His reaction to that [the bombing] is how did the police not read this guy the Miranda acts when he’s sitting in a boat, not the people he killed. This is somebody in a city where 9/11 happened. He’d be quicker to blame the finance people in the building than the people who flew the planes into the buildings," Portnoy said.

The Mamdani campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.