McDonald's Snack Wrap returns to mixed reviews after 9-year hiatus

The Snack Wrap officially returned to McDonald's menus across the nation Thursday after a nearly decade-long hiatus, but reactions were mixed.

"Happy snack wrap day," McDonald's posted on X Thursday morning.

The reintroduction of the snack wrap, which was discontinued nationwide about nine years ago, had been highly anticipated after the company last month revealed July 10 would be the date of its return.

The Snack Wrap, priced at $2.99, consists of a McCrispy chicken strip, cheese and lettuce wrapped up in a tortilla. The wrap is available in two flavors — ranch and spicy — and customers can choose between a spicy pepper sauce or a ranch dressing sauce, according to the McDonald's website.

Some people took to social media to praise the return of the wrap.

"This country is finally healing," one X user wrote on the platform. "The #snackwrap is back and tastes just like I remembered."

"The McDonald’s snack wrap is everything I’ve ever dreamed of," another user said.

"Snack wrap is 10/10, and I’m so, so happy my [favorite] fast food meal is back," said another X user.

Others seemed less enthusiastic about the reintroduced Snack Wrap, some criticizing the taste of the chicken and the lack of some of the discontinued sauces.

"The new McDonalds snack wrap is one of the most disappointing things I’ve ever consumed," one X user wrote. "One tiny, sad, chewy piece of chicken. 0 spice for the 'spicy.' What an L."

"Snack wrap review: 0/10, would not recommend – from my McDonald’s at least," another X user said, sharing two photos of the wraps. "That thing I circled? Allegedly lettuce. I have my doubts."

"The snack wraps are $4 each?!? And there’s no chipotle bbq or honey mustard?" another user wrote. "@McDonald's you guys are dumb."

"McDonald’s snack wrap is 0/10 garbage," one user said. "The new chicken tender is not food."

"Ew McDonald’s count your f---ing days, that snack wrap is nasty," another X user said on the platform. "Y'all could’ve kept that after all these years. I’m disappointed."

McDonald’s is selling the snack wrap by itself and as a combo consisting of two snack wraps, medium fries and a drink.

The fast-food giant first launched the McCrispy Strips, which are featured in the new Snack Wraps, earlier this year, and some consumers criticized the taste of the chicken.

McDonald’s had long been promoting the snack wrap's return. In mid-April, the company hinted on social media that it would arrive "0x.14.2025." Before that, McDonald’s U.S. President Joe Erlinger revealed in early December the company had plans to relaunch snack wraps in 2025, telling "Good Morning America" they had a "cult following" and that he had received "so many emails into my inbox about this product."

McDonald’s said its customers’ love for snack wraps made it decide to bring them back.

"From countless social media posts to full-fledged petitions, they never gave up on their favorite menu item," the company said. "They’re the ones who inspired us to make its return to the menu happen."

McDonald's did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

FOX Business' Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.