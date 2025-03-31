Various kids jewelry-making kits recalled for violation of Hazardous Substances Act, more than 224K impacted

LaRose Industries issued a recall for 224,100 Cra-Z-Art Gemex/Gel2Gem jewelry-making kits after learning that resin in the kits contained a hazardous amount of acrylate.

The recall alert said the resin in liquid form can cause skin, eye and respirator irritation or sensitization when inhaled, touched or ingested because there is a prohibited amount of hydroxyethylmethacrylate, also known as "HEMA."

The amount in the product outweighs what is allowed in children's products under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act.

NEARLY 200,000 TARGET BRAND CANNED VEGETABLES UNDER FDA URGENT RECALL DUE TO 'FOREIGN OBJECT'

Ten models of the Cra-Z-Art Gemex/Gel2Gem kits are included in the recall, as well as one refill pack. The recalled jewelry-making kits have a resin bottle and a UV setting light, and come in boxes labeled with the "Cra-Z-Art" brand name and "Gemex" or "crazy gel2gem."

The impacted UPC codes, which are printed on the bottom of the boxes, can be found here.

The kits were sold at Target, Marshall's, TJ Maxx and Joann stores, and online at Amazon, Target, Walmart and Joann from January 2023 through September 2024 for $13 to $36.

THOUSANDS OF POUNDS OF GROUND COFFEE RECALLED DUE TO MISLABELING ERROR: FDA

The resin is only hazardous if it isn't fully cured, meaning there is liquid or liquid residue present. If that's the case, the manufacturer says the jewelry should not be worn and should be stored away from children.

LaRose Industries said no injuries have been reported.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

It is recommended that all customers with the impacted items stop using their kits immediately and contact LaRose for a full refund.