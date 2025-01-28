Brandon Marshall's 'I Am Athlete' aiming to push boundaries with new REVOLT Sports partnership

Former All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Marshall has been leading the charge in the athlete-drive media space since his playing days on the gridiron came to an end, and he is taking a groundbreaking step with his "I Am Athlete" platform with a new partnership looking to push boundaries in sports media.

REVOLT, the leading Black-owned multimedia platform, announced on Wednesday their new REVOLT Sports vertical, which is headlined by "I Am Athlete."

Marshall spoke to FOX Business Digital about this new venture from his perspective with "I Am Athlete," where he could not contain his excitement about how far the respective platforms can go for the culture by working together.

"What excites me about the partnership is what I can learn and how far we can go," he explained. "The creative economy is one of the highest economies out there, so great market to invest in. It’s been through a lot over the last couple years, and it’s going to continue to go through a lot of changes. What I found being independent, almost like an artist, like a musician, sometimes you can go farther and be more efficient when you have the machine behind you.

"So, REVOLT gives us that machine. I’m excited about what they’re already doing with us through this partnership, and also what I’m learning. That’s the goal for a lot of us creators, is to own and participate in the upside."

REVOLT Sports Weekly powered by "I Am Athlete" is the main component behind this partnership, which features Marshall alongside media personality and cultural commentator Kayla Nicole as co-host.

On the show, Marshall, Nicole, special guests and celebrity contributors do not just break down the latest in sports, but also culture – a main reason why Marshall knew this was the right "machine" to get behind.

"'I Am Athlete' lives at the intersection of hip-hop and sports," Marshall said. "So, talking about things that are relevant to the culture – pop culture, whatever you have it – is just a general conversation that is natural to us. That’s what you’ll get from this show every single week. We’ll dive into the hottest topics in sports, and also the biggest stories in pop culture."

Deon Graham, chief content officer at REVOLT, added, "Sports have always been synonymous with our culture, shaping our communities and reflecting some of the stories that matter most. With the launch of REVOLT Sports, we’re not just adding to the conversation – we’re redefining it, authentically. Partnering with ‘I Am Athlete’ allows us to create hundreds of hours of content that further connects sports, culture, and community like never before."

REVOLT Sports Weekly’s first episode was a prime example of how this new partnership is looking to push boundaries when it comes to sports programming.

Joined by Marshall’s former UCF teammates, Josh "Beezo" Bellamy and Mike Sims-Walker, the panel discussed not only the NFL’s Championship Sunday matchups in the AFC and NFC, but they discussed whether celebrating rapper "Big Meech" with a "Welcome Back" party next month after spending 16 years in jail for drug trafficking and money laundering is right for the community.

The group also talked about the new Unrivaled women’s 3-on-3 basketball league, specifically the fashion statements that have been displayed by the WNBA stars in the groundbreaking league.

At the end of the day, this partnership aims to be raw and authentic – two pillars they were living by independently to begin with.

"I think you have to be raw and authentic to win in today’s landscape when you talk about media. That’s what people want," Marshall said. "How you dress, how you talk, even the way the show is shot. We’re tired of over-produced content, over-produced conversations. So, that’s what is needed to separate yourselves in this space. So, for me, those are the only conversations I can participate in. I can’t sit down with people that I can’t learn from, that I can’t teach something to – conversations that aren’t impactful.

"It feels good to be in a place finally with a network and also just in today’s times where those conversations are embraced."

