These are the best and worst airports in the United States according to a new report

Millions of people travel every year and most of them have to navigate through airports to reach their destination.

The experience that a person has as they catch flights can vary from airport to airport.

A new report from AirHelp sheds light on how airports in the U.S. performed, giving 250 airports from around the world a ranking in its 2025 AirHelp Score .

The organization said it looked at on-time performance during a one-year period from June 1 of last year to May 31 of this year. It also factored in how travelers reported they felt about their experience at the airports and their opinions on the food and shopping that they offer.

HOW DOES A WEAKER DOLLAR IMPACT US VACATIONERS?

"Our goal with the AirHelp Score is to use the data to provide travelers with an in-depth look at how airports are performing and help guide their flight booking decisions," AirHelp CEO Tomasz Pawliszyn said in a statement. "It is the passengers’ experience that is the most important here."

AirHelp found these airports were the worst in the U.S.:

Newark Liberty Airport

Of the 34 U.S. airports included in the AirHelp Score report, Newark Liberty International Airport received the lowest score, at 7.25. The airport services tens of millions of passengers each year, with 48.9 million flying through it in 2024, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Fort Lauderdale Hollywood Airport

The Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport’s AirHelp Score was 7.38 this year. The airport, which the organization found to be the second-worst in the U.S., is located in South Florida.

Philadelphia Airport

A score of 7.41 earned Philadelphia International Airport the ranking of No. 32 among U.S. airports and No. 188 globally, according to AirHelp.

NEARLY 20-YEAR SHOE-OFF AIRPORT SECURITY POLICY IS ENDED BY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

These were the U.S. airports that AirHelp said ranked the highest:

Salt Lake City Airport

AirHelp gave Utah’s Salt Lake City International Airport a 8.29 overall score, making it the top U.S. airport for a second year in a row. The airport reacted to the ranking on X, saying, "People say sequels can’t top the original… But SLC is back and better than ever!"

Los Angeles Airport

Los Angeles International Airport received an 8.09, according to AirHelp. Its scores in two of the subcategories were both above 8, with it getting an 8.1 in on-time performance and 8.4 in food and shops.

Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was not far behind LAX, with AirHelp reporting an 8.07 overall for the airport. It uses the airport code "MSP."

THESE US AIRPORTS RANK HIGHEST FOR CUSTOMER SATISFACTION

Here’s the airport that earned the title "world’s best airport" for 2025

Cape Town International Airport notched the global top spot in AirHelp’s yearly report, scoring an 8.57. The airport called its No. 1 ranking a "proud moment for South Africa and our country’s airport networks" in an X post.