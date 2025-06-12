Richard Simmons' LA home hits market for $6.9M following his death in July

Richard Simmons' Los Angeles home is on the market.

According to The Robb Report, the late fitness instructor and TV personality purchased the Hollywood Hills home in the early 80s, and spent much of his time there after retreating from public life in 2014.

He lived in the home until his death in July 2024 at the age of 76 from natural causes, and it is now available for purchase for the first time since he bought it in the 80s.

Originally built in 1937, the estate is located above the iconic Sunset Strip, and is currently on the market for $6.9 million in partnership with listing agent, John A. Lucy of Keller Williams Hollywood Hills.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom house consists of 4,119-square-feet of living space.

According to the listing, whoever purchases the home opens themselves up to the "One of a kind opportunity to own a LANDMARK home or construct a new masterpiece."

Beyond the white entry gate is the motorcourt, which boasts plenty of space for several visitors to park their cars. The motorcourt is separated from the main house by a white wall, decorated with ivy, which parts in the center to create a path to the front door.

Behind the wall is a pathway to the front portico, which is lined with manicured hedges and lush grass on either side. The stone pathway leads to the front porch of the house, with large Corinthian columns supporting the triangular ceiling.

Both the front door and the many windows are outlined with white framing, which contrasts well with the light yellow walls.

Once inside, guests are greeted by the entry hall, which boasts hardwood floors with colorful circular detailing. The room also features coffered ceilings and views of the backyard.

To the right of the entryway, guests will find the formal living room. The room has a wood-burning fireplace and access to the backyard, with floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors.

On the other side of the double-sided fireplace is a small sitting room completely surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows.

Similar to the entryway, the floor of the dining room boasts custom flooring, featuring criss-crossing blue stripes with a red border. In addition, there is built-in shelving, where the new owner can store dishes and other decorations, as well as striped walls.

Connected to the dining room is the laundry room, which, in addition to a washer and dryer, includes additional storage space, a tall drinks fridge and a sink.

Also connected to the dining room is the home's kitchen, which has been updated with Thermador appliances.

The room also features a double oven, a sink situated beneath a large window overlooking the backyard, as well as a refrigerator which blends in with the cabinets.

A curved staircase features intricate designs, including roses and other plants, as well as babies painted on the walls, and shelves drilled into the wall with metallic silver and gold spheres beneath them.

Once upstairs, visitors will find a circular balcony looking down onto the main floor of the home, as well as a ceiling and surrounding walls painted blue with white clouds, to emulate the sky.

In addition to floor-to-ceiling windows, the upstairs landing also features access to one of many outdoor terraces, through a set of French glass doors.

One of the highlights of the home is the double-level primary bedroom, which boasts wallpapered walls, a wood-burning fireplace with a TV hanging over it and two double doors which lead to an outdoor terrace.

Connected to the primary bedroom is the luxurious ensuite bathroom. The room features a sizable Jacuzzi tub as well as a large standing shower, and includes his and hers sinks.

Also connected to the primary bedroom is the spacious walk-in closet, with pink carpet and pink wallpaper, in addition to built-in shelves and space to hang clothes.

Up a set of stairs accessed through the closet is the state-of-the-art gym, which currently includes exercise equipment, such as a treadmill, a weight bench, and a massage table.

A secondary guest suite can also be found on the upper level of the home, with its own ensuite bathroom, walk-in closet and access to the outdoor terrace.

Also on the upper level are the home's other bedrooms, as well as a home office. The home office features built-in shelves and a desk situated underneath a large window.

The grounds also include a potential guest house, with black and white checkered floors, and gray and white floral wallpaper. The room is currently being used as a second office space.

The home's outdoor space has gardens lining the side yards.

The backyard also has a covered outdoor patio, just steps away from the swimming pool. Near the pool is a pool house with built-in shelving and a vanity with lights around the mirrors.