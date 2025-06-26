Inside Bezos' $1B wedding plans: Amazon founder taps ultra-exclusive event company

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sánchez tapped event planners Lanza & Baucina Limited for their wedding ceremony and reception.

The planners are bound to be busy because the high-profile couple, engaged for roughly two years, are getting married in Venice, Italy, later in the week.

Lanza & Baucina Limited is based in London.

Prince Antonio Licata di Baucina, Count Riccardo Lanza and Count Aleramo Lanza created the company in 2000, according to Vogue .

Lanza & Baucina Limited was responsible for the planning of actress Salma Hayek and Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault’s marriage in 2009, Page Six reported .

George and Amal Clooney, a human rights lawyer, also reportedly turned to the company for their 2014 wedding.

Those couples, like Bezos and Sánchez will do, had their wedding celebrations in Venice, according to the outlet.

Lanza & Baucina Limited says it has been "masterminding the world’s most exclusive, private and spectacular parties" and touts experience "ranging from royal and A-list celebrity weddings, to groundbreaking productions, in extraordinary and unchartered locations," according to its website.

The firm also says "discretion is paramount to us" on its website, noting the company does not have social media profiles and "no examples of previous work are published."

Details about Bezos and Sánchez's wedding have been publicly limited.

Celebrities have been appearing in Venice for what is expected to be several days of festivities for Bezos and Sánchez's wedding, Fox News Digital reported.

In the lead-up to the couple’s wedding, there were some protests in the Italian city.

Lanza & Baucina Limited said in a statement to Fox News Digital that "instructions from our client and our own guiding principles were abundantly clear: the minimizing of any disruptions to the city, the respect for its residents and institutions and the overwhelming employment of locals in the crafting of the event."

They also labeled rumors of Bezos and Sánchez "taking over the city" to be "entirely false and diametrically opposed to our goals and to reality."

Approximately 200–250 people are attending, reports suggest.

Bezos and Sánchez told guests "please, no gifts" in the invitations they mailed out ahead of the wedding, "Good Morning America" reported.

Rather than receiving wedding gifts, they said they would make contributions to the UNESCO Venice Office, CORILA and Venice International University for their guests, according to the outlet.

Bezos and Sánchez's wedding will mark the second marriage for both.

Fox News Digital’s Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.