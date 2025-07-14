Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Elon Musk
Published

Elon Musk calls Tesla diner 'one of the coolest spots in LA'

The billionaire Tesla CEO said he recently paid a visit to the diner and ate there

close
Interactive Brokers chief strategist Steve Sosnick discusses stocks Americans should keep their eyes on on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Tesla has earned the respect and love from investors, Steve Sosnick says

Interactive Brokers chief strategist Steve Sosnick discusses stocks Americans should keep their eyes on on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Elon Musk had high praise for the diner and electric vehicle (EV) charging station that Tesla is creating in Los Angeles.

The Tesla CEO said early Monday morning on X that he "just had dinner at the retro-futuristic @Tesla diner and Supercharger." 

"Team did great work making it one of the coolest spots in LA!" he wrote. 

The Tesla Diner, which has not yet opened to the public, sits on Santa Monica Boulevard within the city

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 11: General view of Elon Musk's new Tesla Diner & Drive-In, which is undergoing testing with an opening date expected by the end of summer on July 11, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 11: General view of Elon Musk's new Tesla Diner & Drive-In, which is undergoing testing with an opening date expected by the end of summer on July 11, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images)

TESLA SHARES SLIDE AFTER MUSK ANNOUNCES NEW POLITICAL MOVE

Musk’s post about the upcoming Tesla diner prompted excitement and interest among many social media users, with some asking questions about the food and when it will officially open.

The restaurant has been in the pipeline for quite some time, with Musk saying as far back as 2018 that he was "gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA." 

Visitors can expect the Tesla Diner to host dozens of charging stations for EVs and a pair of outdoor movie screens, in addition to a restaurant.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 11: General view of Elon Musk's new Tesla Diner & Drive-In, which is undergoing testing with an opening date expected by the end of summer on July 11, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 11: General view of Elon Musk's new Tesla Diner & Drive-In, which is undergoing testing with an opening date expected by the end of summer on July 11, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images)

TESLA VEHICLES TO GET GROK AI CHATBOT STARTING NEXT WEEK, MUSK SAYS

The futuristic-looking building itself is two stories, with an outdoor area on the top level, photos taken earlier in the month indicated. 

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 11: General view of Elon Musk's new Tesla Diner & Drive-In, which is undergoing testing with an opening date expected by the end of summer on July 11, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 11: General view of Elon Musk's new Tesla Diner & Drive-In, which is undergoing testing with an opening date expected by the end of summer on July 11, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images)

Construction on the project kicked off in the fall of 2023, according to reports.

In late April, Tesla reported there were over 7,100 Supercharger stations around the world as of the first quarter of the year with over 67,300 Supercharger connectors. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Musk has helmed Tesla since 2008. The company is slated to release its second-quarter financial results later in the month.