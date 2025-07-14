Elon Musk calls Tesla diner 'one of the coolest spots in LA'

Elon Musk had high praise for the diner and electric vehicle (EV) charging station that Tesla is creating in Los Angeles.

The Tesla CEO said early Monday morning on X that he "just had dinner at the retro-futuristic @Tesla diner and Supercharger."

"Team did great work making it one of the coolest spots in LA!" he wrote.

The Tesla Diner, which has not yet opened to the public, sits on Santa Monica Boulevard within the city.

TESLA SHARES SLIDE AFTER MUSK ANNOUNCES NEW POLITICAL MOVE

Musk’s post about the upcoming Tesla diner prompted excitement and interest among many social media users, with some asking questions about the food and when it will officially open.

The restaurant has been in the pipeline for quite some time, with Musk saying as far back as 2018 that he was "gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA."

Visitors can expect the Tesla Diner to host dozens of charging stations for EVs and a pair of outdoor movie screens, in addition to a restaurant.

TESLA VEHICLES TO GET GROK AI CHATBOT STARTING NEXT WEEK, MUSK SAYS

The futuristic-looking building itself is two stories, with an outdoor area on the top level, photos taken earlier in the month indicated.

Construction on the project kicked off in the fall of 2023, according to reports.

In late April, Tesla reported there were over 7,100 Supercharger stations around the world as of the first quarter of the year with over 67,300 Supercharger connectors.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Musk has helmed Tesla since 2008. The company is slated to release its second-quarter financial results later in the month.