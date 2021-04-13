Media
Gingrich: Fed’s printing paper policy is ‘largest experiment in cheapening the currency’
Budweiser launches commercial on National Beer Day encouraging people to get vaccinated
The ad starts with the words "Remember this?" and transitions into a multitude of images showing groups of people drinking Budweiser in various public settings such as backyard barbeques, baseball games, and concerts.
AMC asking shareholders to approve up to 500 million shares, CEO says
How much does Hollywood influence people's views on businessmen?
'Godzilla vs. Kong' box office numbers show theaters aren’t dead: Film critic
‘Deadliest Catch’ star on coronavirus impact on crabbing industry
Glenn Greenwald is raking it in at Substack
Greenwald brings in between $80,000 and $160,000 every month from his newsletter on Substack
GM defends CEO Mary Barra ahead of meeting with Black media leaders
GM is defending itself against criticisms from black-owned media leaders over ad spending.
Alternative bidders emerge for newspaper chain Tribune: report
A group of alternative bidders is emerging for newspaper chain Tribune Publishing, which had agreed to a $630 million acquisition by hedge fund Alden Global Capital.
T-Mobile to wind down live TV services, offer YouTube TV
T-Mobile US Inc. is scrapping its efforts to crack into the home television market on its own after the wireless company failed to build its skinny bundle of channels into a profitable service.
Kayleigh McEnany: Biden's press conference shows he could never endure the media treatment Trump experienced
Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany joined FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” to compare how the media treated Biden in his first news conference compared to the treatment of Trump.
Trump adviser Jason Miller on Biden’s first news conference
University of Phoenix students to receive $50M in tuition refunds as part of 2019 FTC settlement
The Federal Trade Commission is mailing 146,804 checks and issuing 677 PayPal payments to students who first enrolled in a masters, bachelors, or associates degree program at University of Phoenix between October 15, 2012 and December 31, 2016, and paid more than $5,000 with cash, grants, federal and private student loans, or military benefits.
Bloomberg gun group spending 7 figures to push gun background checks
Mike Bloomberg’s gun control organization, Everytown for Gun Safety, says it’s spending seven figures to launch a TV and digital ad campaign to pass what it calls “life-saving” background check measures that passed the House on near party-line votes earlier this month.
Health watchdog objects to Kraft Heinz mac & cheese ads
The Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) said on Wednesday it had filed a complaint against food and beverage giant Kraft Heinz Co for disparaging healthy foods in its Mac & Cheese ads