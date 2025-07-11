New Jersey tops nation's highest property tax list at $9,413 while southern states offer relief

Property taxes are one of the most significant ongoing expenses homeowners face. The taxes are meant to fund local government services such as infrastructure, schools, and other essential systems.

The specific fee is calculated based on a home’s value and its location, though the amount can vary annually based on local tax laws and the home’s value. Typically, if someone's home is more valuable, they will owe more in property taxes. Home values are also re-evaluated as often as every year, which means property tax bills can change.

The issue facing many homeowners is that property taxes are growing due to increased home values and changes to local tax rates, Realtor.com senior economist Joel Berner said in an April report.

The median property in the U.S. saw its property tax bill grow by 2.8% from 2023 to 2024 as over 73% of properties had tax increases during that time. In 2024, the median tax bill in the U.S. was $3,500, which was largely driven by home price appreciation.

However, Berner said many homeowners may not realize they can protest their home's value assessment. In fact, over 40% of properties nationwide could save at least $100 by protesting the assessed value, with a median savings of over $500, according to Berner.

Such taxes have become a flashpoint among politicians, with some even calling for their complete elimination. One Pennsylvania lawmaker argued that homeowners shouldn’t have to "pay rent" to the government. Recently, Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down on his goal of eliminating property taxes in Florida, a move that would make it the lone state in the country with no state income or property tax.

Residents in New Hampshire, New Jersey, Connecticut, Washington and New York face the highest median property tax amount, according to the most recent data from Realtor.com

Conversely, Indiana, Alabama, West Virginia and Arkansas residents have the lowest median property tax amount.

Here are the states in order from highest to lowest median property tax amount, according to Realtor.com:



New Jersey – $9,413

New Hampshire __ $7,715

Connecticut – $6,944

Washington – $6,338

New York – $6,096

Texas – $5,860

California – $5,248

Massachusetts-- $5,142

Rhode Island-- $5,111

District of Columbia – $5,087

Maryland – $4,874

Maine – $4,335

Oregon – $4,265

Alaska – $4,113

Minnesota – $3,712

Florida – $3,659

Wisconsin – $3,612

Colorado – $3,398

Kansas – $3,379

Pennsylvania – $3,137

Montana – $3,072

Hawaii – $2,931

Ohio – $2,823

Iowa – $2,816

Utah – $2,768

Virginia – $2,755

Georgia – $2,683

South Dakota – $2,632

Missouri – $2,534

North Dakota – $2,525

Nebraska – $2,382

Nevada – $2,316

Vermont – $2,206

Wyoming – $2,024

Illinois – $1,974.5

Idaho – $1,974

North Carolina – $1,971

Arizona – $1,956

New Mexico --$1,734

Delaware – $1,702

Michigan – $1,670

Kentucky – $1,551

Oklahoma – $1,481

Louisiana – $1,415

Tennessee – $1,333

South Carolina – $1,328

Mississippi – $1,034

Indiana – $995

Alabama – $804

West Virginia – $728

Arkansas – $725