The best year for mutual funds in over a decade?
2018 could be the best year for mutual funds since 2007, and here’s where the bets are paying off.
The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday delayed the deadline for mutual funds to comply with rules that require they tell shareholders how much of their portfolio would be hard to unload in a market rout.
Pacer ETFs President Sean O'Hara on the growth of ETF ownership, and why people are moving money from mutual funds to ETFs.
Kadina Group President Gary B. Smith on President Trump’s comprehensive tax plan outline set to roll out in the next few weeks.
Russell Investment Group Market Strategist Steve Wood and Plimsoll Mark Capital Managing Director Jim Awad on what to know about mutual funds.
FBN’s Charles Payne, Penn Financial President Matt McCall, Plimsoll Mark Managing Director Jim Awad, Small Biz Expert Susan Solovic, TPNN News director Scottie Nell Hughes and Heritage Capital President & CIO Paul Schatz on SPXU, mutual funds vs. ETFs and stocks to gain passive income tax free.
Morningstar Director of Manager Research’s Michael Herbst and FBN’s Charlie Gasparino on the future of Pimco.
Morningstar V.P. of Research John Rekenthaler on investors’ growing concerns about actively-managed funds.
Lipper Head of Research Jeff Tjornehoj on the recent trend of companies cutting the fees of their bond funds.
Reuters Money Editor Lauren Young on Fidelity naming Abigail Johnson as its new CEO to succeed her father Ned Johnson and what it means for investors.
The Wall Street Journal Special Writer Greg Zuckerman on how to invest like a hedge fund without the hefty fees.
FBN’s Charles Payne on why investors need to more closely manage their portfolios and not just keep them on auto pilot.
CapitalistPig Asset Management’s Jonathan Hoenig on the pros and cons of investing in ETFs.
Harrington Capital Management founder Kyle Harrington, ‘You can Never be too Rich’ author Alan Haft and Moneynews Ultimate Wealth Report Editor Sean Hyman on the markets and what Airbnb’s valuation means for the tech sector.
Morningstar VP of Research John Rekenthaler weighs in on a new study that says mutual funds far outperform mutual fund investors.
United Capital CEO Joe Duran and Barrack Yard Advisors Principal CIO Martin LeClerc and ‘You Can Never be Too Rich’ author Alan Haft on how to narrow down low-cost investment choices.
MarketWatch Senior Columnist Chuck Jaffe on what investors should do if their mutual fund’s manager leaves.
Many small companies have cash in money market mutual funds, which may soon be more regulated