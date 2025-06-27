SEE IT: Celebration of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding starts in Venice, Italy

The celebration of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding appeared to start on Thursday in the city of Venice, Italy.

Photos captured the billionaire Amazon founder and his fiancee dressed to the nines while exiting a hotel on Venice’s famed Grand Canal to make their way onto a waiting water taxi.

Big-name stars were also seen similarly donning fancy attire and getting into boats at other locations in the city for the celebration. Spotted were famous names such as Oprah Winfrey, "Lord of the Rings" actor Orlando Bloom and Kris Jenner.

Bezos and Sanchez, who have been engaged for nearly two years, held a welcome party at the Madonna dell’Orto Church for their guests Thursday evening, according to Page Six .

The wedding festivities, put together by event planners Lanza & Baucina, are expected to take place over three days. Approximately 200-250 people are attending, according to reports.

There has been quite a bit of speculation about how much Bezos and Sanchez could spend on their wedding, with some outlets estimating it could be around $10 million and others suggesting it could be much higher.

Sanchez was also spotted leaving a hotel on Friday with her hair tucked beneath a stylish scarf, at one point blowing a kiss.

