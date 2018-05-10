The Evening Edit

Did the media mislead voters during West Virginia Senate race?
Democratic strategist Wendy Osefo and Olympic Media managing editor Katie Frates discuss the media’s reporting on West Virginia GOP Senate candidate Don Blankenship.
Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) on how House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi wants to reopen President Trump’s tax law if the Democrats regain the majority.
Media Research Center Director Rich Noyes discusses the media’s coverage of President Trump pulling the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal.
Lt. Col. Allen West (Ret.) on how President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal will impact the country’s nuclear capabilities and how it will affect the oil market.
Republican strategist Ford O’ Connell and Democratic strategist Kelly Grace Gibson on New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s resignation.
American Islamic Forum for Democracy President Dr. Zudhi Jasser on why he supports President Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal.
Ohio Senate candidate Melissa Ackison gives her thoughts on Sen. Sherrod Brown (R-Ohio) and how President Trump has changed politics.
Kadina Group President Gary B. Smith and MAXfunds.com co-founder Jonas Max Ferris on whether the U.S. will start a trade war with China and the problems facing bitcoin.
Trump 2020 campaign media advisory board member Gina Loudon and Democratic strategist Al Mottur on Bank of America’s decision to provide funds to gunmaker Remington.
Economist Ben Stein discusses why he believes that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation has gone too far.
