Hotel giant announces opening of 'game-changing' hotel for extended stays

Hilton is now welcoming "long-stay guests, including traveling nurses and relocating workers" looking for accommodations for 10 nights or more.

On Tuesday, the hospitality company debuted "the first hotel of a game-changing new extended-stay brand, LivSmart Studios by Hilton" in Tullahoma, Tenn.

The company said it chose the city for its 89-room property due to "its leadership in flight and aviation research and nearby cultural attractions."

"Hilton has a long track record of building innovative, category-leading brands that meet the evolving needs of guests and deliver strong value for owners," Chris Silcock, Hilton president of global brands and commercial services, said in a statement.

"LivSmart Studios represents the latest chapter in our growth strategy as we expand our extended-stay presence with a product designed for longer stays. The debut of this new brand reinforces our commitment to offering a Hilton experience for every traveler and every stay occasion," he concluded.

LivSmart Studios is the result of "extensive research and a deep understanding of the evolving needs of long-stay travelers and hotel owners alike," Hilton said in a media release.

The studio-apartment-like rooms offer kitchenettes and the property has a laundry room, gym and outdoor patio with grills.

The location in Middle Tennessee will be joined by the brand's second in Kokomo, Indiana, later this summer.

"LivSmart Studios was born from a bold vision to meet the growing demand for accessible, high-quality accommodations tailored for longer stays," Isaac Lake, brand leader, LivSmart Studios by Hilton, said in a statement.

"The opening of our first property in Tullahoma marks a significant milestone in bringing that vision to life. As the brand continues to grow, we look forward to expanding into more communities and setting a new standard for long-stay hospitality," he concluded.