Real Estate
Bethenny Frankel sells her Connecticut mansion for nearly $8M after major renovation

Bethenny Frankel renovated the 280-year-old 'Applejack Farm' while maintaining its legacy features

Businesswoman and former "Real Housewives of New York" star Bethenny Frankel sold the home she owned in Connecticut.

The property, a roughly 3-acre estate known as "Applejack Farm" in the Greenwich area, fetched $7.825 million in a recent transaction.

Corcoran Centric Realty’s Jeff Jackson represented Frankel, while Martha Jeffrey and Anne Oglivy of Sotheby’s International Realty were involved on the buyer’s side of the deal for the historic Greenwich home, according to a press release.  

Greenwich is a town located in the southwestern part of the Constitution State and is known for its affluence. The median home price there was $1.8 million in May. 

The former Frankel home features both a main house and a guest cottage. 

The house has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-baths, according to the press release. 

It is also replete with a spacious kitchen boasting La Cornue appliances, a large center island and dark cabinetry. 

A formal sitting room within the home has wood-paneled walls and a large fireplace. 

Beamed ceilings and ornate molding are present in many of the rooms. 

The home also has a media room, bar and gym. 

The guest cottage has two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the release. 

There is also a "party barn" at Applejack Farm for entertaining in a separate space. 

The property offers "mature specimen trees," verdant lawns, a stone patio and a covered porch for enjoying the outdoors, the release said. 

Applejack Farm was founded in 1743. Parts of it underwent a redesign under Frankel’s ownership while holding onto some of its historic elements, Architectural Digest reported

"In a town where demand continues to outpace supply, even at the highest end of the market, the opportunity to own a legacy estate such as this one is very rare. Therefore, it is no surprise that the home was swiftly snapped up, epitomizing Greenwich’s current market trends," Jackson said in a statement. 

Frankel, known for her role on "Real Housewives of New York" and establishing the Skinnygirl lifestyle brand, paid about $4.2 million for the property in 2021, according to House Beautiful. 

While the former reality TV star has parted ways with the Greenwich estate, she still has homes in the Hamptons, New York City and Miami, with Florida serving as her primary residence, according to the outlet. 

Frankel told the New York Post this week she "poured" her "heart" into "transforming" the Greenwich estate "into a true family compound" while she owned it.

"I love real estate, I find properties very personal and the family moving in has acquired a generational historical gem, one that only 20 families have inhabited since the 1700s," she said. 

More than 13,800 people lived in the Greenwich area as of 2020, according to the Census Bureau.