'Gone With the Wind' star's former Beverly Hills estate hits market for $42M

"Gone With the Wind" star Ann Rutherford's former 1930s Beverly Hills estate has hit the market for $42 million.

The actress – who played Carreen O'Hara, one of the sisters of Scarlett O'Hara (Vivien Leigh) in the iconic 1939 movie – and her husband, television producer William Dozier, lived at the French Revival-style residence, known as Rutherford House, for decades, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Dozier was known for creating the 1960s TV series "Batman" and "The Green Hornet," while Rutherford also starred opposite Mickey Rooney in the "Andy Hardy" film series during the 1930s and 1940s.

During their tenure at the residence, Rutherford and Dozier frequently hosted celebrity weddings at the home, which they nicknamed Greenway Chapel, according to the LA Times.

Built in 1938, the estate was designed by renowned architect Paul R. Williams, who created homes for a number of Hollywood legends, including Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, and Barbara Stanwyck.

The 13,678-square-foot home boasts five bedrooms, nine full bathrooms along with two partial bathrooms and sits on more than half an acre of land. The estate was listed by Jacob Dadon of Sotheby’s International Realty – Beverly Hills Brokerage.

According to the listing, Rutherford House is a "one-of-a-kind residence" that "blends old Hollywood with modern luxury." The main entry features a sweeping staircase and herringbone-patterned wood floors. The foyer opens to a formal dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the expansive grounds.

The main level also includes a formal living room, a bar with wood paneling and a marble countertop and a wood-paneled library and billiard room inspired by the style of master Art Deco interior designer Émile-Jacques Ruhlmann.

In addition, the first floor features a morning room with 18th-century wallpaper and the original fireplace, according to the listing.

The marble kitchen boasts white-painted wood-paneled cabinets, a mosaic-tiled ceiling, black and white checked flooring, a center island, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook with floor-to-ceiling windows.

The primary suite is located on the second level and features two marble bathrooms, oversized dual closets and a separate lounge area with views of a manicured garden, per the listing. The second level also offers four en-suite bedrooms, an office and a family room, according to Mansion Global.

A back pavilion outside leads to an oval-shaped pool and a separate pool house with an outdoor covered bar and spa.

Per Mansion Global, the estate last sold for $27.625 million in 2018.