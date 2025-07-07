Major companies provide disaster relief to devastated Texas communities after deadly flooding

Major corporations are stepping up support for disaster relief efforts after flash floods wreaked havoc across several central Texas communities over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, killing at least 82 people.

Search and rescue operations, both on the ground and in the air, remain ongoing Monday as another flood watch has been issued for central Texas through Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Fort Worth.

The Home Depot Foundation, Home Depot's philanthropic arm, pledged $250,000 to support disaster relief efforts in communities affected by the flooding. It is also working alongside its long-standing nonprofit partners, including World Central Kitchen, Convoy of Hope, Operation Blessing and Team Rubicon, to deliver critical relief supplies and meals to affected communities, the foundation said.

Home Depot's employee volunteer force, known as Team Depot, is also identifying donations needed to support cleanup and other recovery efforts in partnership with local organizations that have boots on the ground, the foundation said.

"As waters recede, we’ll continue working with nonprofit partners on the ground to assess the full scope of damage and ensure needs are met," Erin Izen, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation, said in a statement.

Walmart is also pledging $500,000 to support disaster relief, including $250,000 in direct donations. The company will also match up to $250,000 in additional customer and member donations, that can soon be made online or in-stores and clubs in Texas.

Walmart, its membership warehouse, Sam’s Club, and its philanthropic arm, the Walmart Foundation, have also been working with nonprofit organizations to provide essential resources. For instance, The Walmart Supercenter in Kerrville is offering free hot meals beginning July 7 at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time. It's been dubbed Operation BBQ Relief.

Walmart said the company, along with Procter & Gamble, will help support laundry trucks deployed to the area on behalf of humanitarian aid organization Tides Loads of Hope. The trucks are equipped with high-efficiency washers and dryers donated by Whirlpool and can complete up to 300 loads of laundry per day, according to Tide's website.

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation also funded local partners, including the American Red Cross and The Salvation Army, with supplies, food and water.

"We are heartbroken by the devastation our associates, friends and neighbors in Texas are facing, especially the families of those who have lost loved ones," Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner said. "We’re working hand-in-hand with local leaders and first responders to ensure help reaches those who need it most."

The death toll climbed over the weekend after a 20-foot "deadly flood wave" rushed down the Guadalupe River, impacting communities in the Hill Country region. Deaths were reported in Kerr, Burnet, Travis, Kendall, Williamson and Tom Green counties, according to FOX Weather.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth posted on X on Monday that there could be an additional one to 3 inches of rain with isolated amounts of up to 5 inches.

"Flooding likely won't be as widespread today, but recent rainfall has worsened the flood threat," the NWS office in Fort Worth said.