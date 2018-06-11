Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street

Countries hit back against Trump's tariffs
Fox Business contributors James Freeman and Kristina Partsinevelos discuss President Trump’s upcoming meeting with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un and the president’s recently imposed tariffs.
Vanguard Group Founder Jack Bogle on index funds and how people should manage their 401 (k) plans.
Vanguard Group Founder Jack Bogle discusses how the indexing business has changed over the years and the problem with index funds.
Orascom TMT Investments Chairman Naguib Sawiris discusses why he invested in gold mining companies and what concerns him about the stock market.
Orascom TMT Investments Chairman Naguib Sawiris discusses how he started his business in North Korea and why he supports President Trump’s stance on trade.
Orascom TMT Investments Chairman Naguib Sawiris on why he doesn’t support the Trump administration’s decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem.
Cisco Chairman Chuck Robbins discusses how his company has been treated in China and why cybersecurity is so important to the technology giant.
Cisco Chairman Chuck Robbins discusses his company’s strong earnings and what the technology giant plans to do with the money that was repatriated from overseas.
Bahnsen Group Founder David Bahnsen on why his company likes energy stocks and whether the Federal Reserve will implement four rate hikes in 2018.
Grant’s Interest Rate Observer editor Jim Grant on why the 10-year Treasury note yield is increasing and why he expects there to be another serious selloff in the stock market.
