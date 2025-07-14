Bread sold at Walmart, Kroger recalled due to undeclared potentially life-threatening allergen

Loaves of bread sold at Walmart and Kroger stores are being recalled due to potentially containing "undeclared hazelnuts," the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced.

Lewis Bake Shop Artisan Style 1/2 Loaf by Hartford Bakery Inc. from six affected lot codes have been removed from stores.

"People with a nut allergy or severe sensitivity to hazelnuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products," the FDA statement said.

The bread was distributed to retailers in Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, Alabama and Mississippi.

Lot numbers impacted are: T10 174 010206, T10 174 010306, T10 174 010406, T10 174 020206, T10 174 020306, T10 174 020406, TH10 174 010206, TH10 174 010306, TH10 174 010406, TH10 174 020206, TH10 174 020306, and TH10 174 020406. The numbers are found on the front panel of the packaging, which is a "flexible plastic bag."

The voluntary recall was prompted after 883 loaves of bread were found to have the nuts. The packaging says the product "May Contain Tree Nuts" but does not state that it "Contains Hazelnuts."

"While there have been no major reports of injury or illness to date, Hartford Bakery is aware of one customer who experienced digestive discomfort after consumption," the FDA notice said. "Hartford Bakery also received consumer complaints from those who saw the nuts before consuming the product."

Customers who have the bread in their pantry can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.