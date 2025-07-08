Fast-food giant's founder steps up with major donation for devastated Texas flood victims

Raising Cane’s founder and owner Todd Graves is helping the Texas communities hit by flash flooding with a $1 million donation.

He is making that contribution to the American Red Cross in support of the aid that the nonprofit is providing to Texans impacted by the flooding, according to Raising Cane’s, the popular fast-food chain that he founded nearly 30 years ago.

Parts of central Texas faced severe flash flooding over the long Fourth of July holiday weekend brought on by heavy rainfall. The flooding is responsible for at least 109 deaths, officials said.

The American Red Cross said Monday in an X post that it was "working side-by-side with partners to support emergency shelters – providing food, relief supplies and other critical resources like financial and family travel assistance."

"Several emergency shelters are open for those seeking refuge or a place to charge their phone and connect with our Disaster Mental Health volunteers," it continued. "Additionally, there are two reunification centers open to help reconnect families and loved ones."

In a statement, Graves said he and Raising Cane’s were "sending prayers and strength to everyone impacted by this disaster and are grateful for the heroic efforts of first responders and organizations like the American Red Cross for providing critical support and aid to those in need."

"Our hearts break as we witness the devastating impact of flooding in Kerrville and the surrounding Communities," the Raising Cane’s founder said. "We’re deeply saddened by the lives impacted and the loved ones lost, and our hearts and prayers go out to everyone impacted."

The company has had restaurants in Texas for two decades, with over 200 locations currently scattered across the state.

Raising Cane’s said its founder’s donation was "not just a donation, but a vow of support to provide critical aid and resources today and in the weeks and months to come as families and communities work to recover and rebuild."

Graves founded Raising Cane’s, which derived its name from his labrador retriever, back in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

There are currently more than 900 chicken-finger-focused Raising Cane's locations across the U.S., according to the company.

It has a goal to launch over 100 news restaurants over the course of this year. Raising Cane’s had debuted over 20 new locations in the U.S. as of the first quarter of this year, a Raising Cane’s spokesperson told FOX Business in late June.

On top of its expansion plans for 2025, the fast-food chain is looking to add nearly 100 more restaurants next year.