New report shows blue cities' low quality of life does not justify the price tag

A new study from a cabinet company shows that America's largest cities, mostly leaning Democratic in past elections, ranked as the most overpriced after an analysis of their housing costs and other metrics.

Highland Cabinetry, a company that produces cabinets and allows clients to customize their own, conducted a study to help people determine whether America’s most expensive cities are actually worth it.

The study analyzed a wide range of metrics using data from sources like the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Zillow. Highland Cabinetry compared cities across key metrics, including real estate prices, living costs, income, safety, traffic, pollution, and unemployment. Taking into account the data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Zillow, the research calculated the score based on overall costs and the most common problems encountered by the residents.

SAN FRANCISCO RANKED WORST-RUN MAJOR CITY IN AMERICA: REPORT

"With rents reaching record highs in early 2025 and major U.S. cities facing rising prices, Highland Cabinetry conducted a study to spotlight cities where the costs aren’t matched by comfortable living," the report stated.

Newark, New Jersey was ranked as the most "overpriced city" in the U.S., earning a score of 100, according to Highland Cabinetry.

"Living here costs over $5,100 a month, yet residents have to deal with an unsafe environment, with a safety index of 24.7, one of the lowest in the ranking. The income in Newark is also significantly lower than in other cities on the list, staying below $55,000," the study reported.

Behind Newark is New York City at number two, scoring a 98.17 due to residents struggling with traffic, noise, and a safety index under 50. New York's median income is lower than in L.A. or D.C. The report claimed that New York’s cost of living is not justified. The report added that the city offers lower wages at $75.5K annually.

NYC LOST HIGH EARNERS AND BILLIONS IN INCOME, WITH MIGRANTS REVERSING POPULATION DECLINE: REPORT

The president of Highland Cabinetry, James McAllister, told FOX Business that they conducted the study to show that they are more than a cabinet company.

"We ran this report with our core mission statement in mind: to be more than just a cabinet company, but a true partner committed to the growth and success of our clients," McAllister said.

He continued, "We pride ourselves on servicing a diverse range of clients, from local general contractors to national builders, and we consistently strive to be known for providing essential offerings and key insights that they need to thrive. Their success is our success, and understanding markets are key to successfully penetrating them."

Other cities among the top ten for being overpriced, ranked in order based on the study, are Los Angeles (3), Detroit (4), Wilmington (5), Washington (6), Chicago (7), Houston (8), San Francisco (9), Miami (10).

San Francisco’s rent, the highest being at $4,193, is regarded as overpriced considering similar issues with NYC, such as residents facing traffic jams and low safety.

A spokesperson for Highland Cabinetry said that the "cost of living alone doesn’t define the value of a city."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"What our data shows is that several high-cost urban areas come with serious trade-offs, whether it’s long commutes, safety issues, or environmental stress. For many residents, the price tag isn’t the only consideration, it’s what that money gets you. And in many cases, the return on investment just isn’t there."