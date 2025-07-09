Livvy Dunne says she was 'denied' from buying Babe Ruth's old apartment

Livvy Dunne was en route to making her "first real estate purchase," but at the 11th hour, she was "denied" from doing so.

In a recent TikTok video, Dunne and her boyfriend, MLB pitching phenom Paul Skenes, were interested in an apartment in New York City.

"But the gag was, it was Babe Ruth's apartment," Dunne revealed.

"So naturally, like, I'm telling everybody. I'm excited. I was gonna buy it. I was gonna pay with cash," Dunne continued. "Like, I wanted this apartment bad. It got to the point where the relator was so confident, Paul and I went, I got an interior designer because I didn't want to bring my college furniture to Babe Ruth's apartment. That would be, like, criminal."

However, she was thrown a curveball.

"Then, the week that I'm supposed to get my keys to my brand new apartment, I get a call - the co-op board denied me. So pretty much, the people in the [board] voted to not have me live there… Maybe they didn't want a public figure living there. But I was literally supposed to get the keys, and that week, they denied me. It was just iconic. It was so cool that it was Babe Ruth's apartment."

The three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom apartment is located at 345 W. 88th Street in Manhattan and was last purchased in 2016 for $1.58 million and hit the market back in March.

Ruth lived there for several years, beginning in 1929, while playing for the Yankees, before moving near the West Side Highway.

The MLB legend hit 714 home runs in his illustrious career and still holds the MLB records for slugging percentage (.690) and OPS (1.164). He began his career as mostly a pitcher before transferring to the outfield and becoming the Sultan of Swat.

Dunne recently finished her gymnastics career at LSU.