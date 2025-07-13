Costco's new bakery item quickly becomes latest craze

Those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth may be flocking to one wholesaler for a new dessert that is all the rage.

Costco's Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookie is the latest dessert to cause a social media frenzy.

"New! These cookies are perfection," @costcohotfinds posted last week, along with a video of the packaging and tearing one apart.

"These are the best," one Instagram user wrote in response to the post. "Put it in the microwave for a few seconds…omg so good."

Another Instagram video by @costcofam4u shows the cookies sold at her local store for $9.99 for a 24-pack.

The cookies are available via Instacart delivery from Costco, but the prices vary depending on location. In the Orlando metro area, they are showing for $11.34 per package.

While those who have tried it are raving, others who have not are asking questions regarding the nutritional value and the cookies' recipe.

"Does anyone know the calories on these cookies?" one Instagram user wrote. "I can't find the info anywhere."

Costco has the nutrition facts on its website, stating that the serving size of one cookie is 210 calories.

"Just don't look at the ingredients label and you'll stay happy," another social media user wrote.

Costco did not immediately respond to a FOX Business inquiry about the cookies.