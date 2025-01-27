Dave Portnoy out $1M after betting on the Buffalo Bills

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is out $1 million after Sunday night’s AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs ultimately beat the Buffalo Bills, 32-29, ending the New York team’s playoff run and securing a place in their third back-to-back Super Bowl.

Halfway through the Chiefs-Bills game, Portnoy published an "Emergency Half Time Press Conference Update" on the social media platform X, writing that $1 million he had recently bet on the Bills to win Super Bowl LIX was "down the drain."

"My milly gone, gone," the Barstool Sports founder said in the video, adding that the Bills had "absolutely no chance to win this game" and criticizing some of the team’s plays.

That update came after Portnoy had earlier in the day disclosed a $1 million wager he placed on the Bills winning Super Bowl LIX. That bet, he said, had been placed prior to the Jan. 19 game between the Bills and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Barstool Sports founder posted his thoughts throughout the AFC Championship.

At one point in the last quarter of the game, he wrote on X that he was "quitting watching football."

"There is no other way to teach @nflcommish a lesson," he said in the post, which used the hashtag "#nflrigged."

In that X post, he took major issue with the call that the referees made regarding whether the Bills had achieved a fourth-and-one down.

Earlier Sunday, the NFC Championship game took place between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles came out on top, with the game ending 55-23.

The Eagles and Chiefs will play each other in Super Bowl LIX for the championship title on Feb. 9. New Orleans will host that highly-anticipated game at the Caesars Superdome.

Last year, when the Chiefs went head-to-head with the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVII, Portnoy said he put $500,000 on Kansas City winning.

That bet panned out, with the Chiefs defeating San Francisco 25-22.