Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez tell wedding guests 'no gifts' for their Venice celebration

Soon-to-be-wed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sánchez don’t want gifts from their wedding guests.

The couple told guests "please, no gifts" in the wedding invitation that they mailed out ahead of their wedding, Good Morning America reported .

Bezos and Sanchez are slated to marry in the Italian city of Venice this week, roughly two years after they first became engaged.

Rather than receiving wedding gifts, Bezos and Sanchez said they would make donations to the UNESCO Venice Office, CORILA and Venice International University for their guests, according to the outlet.

"This magical place has gifted us unforgettable memories," part of the invitation reportedly said. "Our hope is that through these efforts and by you joining us, Venice will continue to inspire wonder for generations to come."

FOX Business reached out to spokespeople for the couple for comment.

Bezos and Sanchez were seen in Venice on Wednesday taking a water taxi.

Their wedding celebrations are taking place over a few days this week. Approximately 200-250 people are attending the nuptials, reports suggest.

City councillor Sebastiano Costalonga told People magazine the "message sent by Bezos regarding the gifts to be given was that they should be gifted not to him but to Venice."

He also reportedly said local businesses are "experiencing" the wedding celebrations "in a very happy and active way."

"We have so many artisans who are involved in this event … ranging from the transporters, the florists, the carpenters, and also a world of artisans including the expert Murano glassmakers that are preparing the gifts to be delivered," Costalonga was quoted as saying by People.

Bezos and Sanchez are turning to vendors in the Venice area for 80% of their wedding, the Associated Press reported earlier this month.

Pastry company Rosa Salva, which has been tasked with baking sweets that will be in guest goody bags, is one of the local firms that Bezos and Sanchez are using, according to the outlet.

Another that has been tapped by the couple is reportedly glassware design company Laguna B.

Ahead of Bezos and Sanchez’s wedding, some protests against the Amazon founder and the events have occurred in Venice.

The couple’s wedding planners, Lanza & Baucina Limited, said in a statement to Fox News Digital earlier in the week that "instructions from our client and our own guiding principles were abundantly clear: the minimizing of any disruptions to the city, the respect for its residents and institutions and the overwhelming employment of locals in the crafting of the events."

They also labeled rumors of the couple "taking over the city" to be "entirely false and diametrically opposed to our goals and to reality."

The city of Venice first revealed in late March that it would serve as the location of Bezos and Sanchez’s wedding.

Sanchez told Vogue in November 2023 that she was "looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos."

Rumors abound about how much Bezos and Sanchez could spend on their wedding event, with some outlets estimating it could be around $10 million and others suggesting it could be higher.

Fox News Digital’s Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.