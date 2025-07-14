Starbucks changes remote work policy, requires employees in office 4 days amid turnaround effort

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol is requiring employees to return to the office four days a week as the coffee giant aims to turnaround its business.

Employees at its Seattle and Toronto support centers, as well as its North America regional offices, will be required to be in the office Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday starting in October, Niccol told employees in a letter on Monday. Currently, employees are only required to be in the office three days a week.

All executives, starting at the vice president level, were asked to relocate to Seattle or Toronto in February so they can be "physically present with their teams." On Monday, Niccol also extended this requirement to all support center people leaders. They are expected to be based in Seattle or Toronto within the next 12 months, according to Niccol.

The initiatives are part of Niccol's effort to rebuild the company's culture through his "Back to Starbucks" strategy, aimed at getting the business back on track.

"We are reestablishing our in-office culture because we do our best work when we're together," Niccol said in the letter. "We share ideas more effectively, creatively solve hard problems, and move much faster. Being in person also helps us build and strengthen our culture. As we work to turn the business around, all these things matter more than ever."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.