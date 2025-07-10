'Happy Gilmore 2' leads golf brands to swing big with unique tribute to Adam Sandler's iconic role

"Happy Gilmore 2," the long-awaited sequel to Adam Sandler’s 1996 smash-hit film, is hitting Netflix on July 25, and two top-tier golf brands are celebrating with quite the ode to the film.

Callaway and Odyssey are bringing Gilmore’s patented hockey gear on the golf course to life, and Odyssey is doing so with a hockey stick putter.

Yes, golfers will be able to purchase the $499.99 putter that resembles Gilmore’s hockey stick he used in the original movie, and what fans should be seeing him on the green with in the new film.

The hockey stick putter is black and gold to resemble Gilmore’s love for the Boston Bruins – the jersey he reps on the golf course. The handle also has "Happy Gilmore" written across it.

But that’s not all.

Callaway is also releasing the "Callaway 2025 Chrome Tour Happy Gilmore 2 Truvis Golf Balls."

While two of the golf ball designs will be available broadly, Dick's House of Sport and Golf Galaxy will carry the global-exclusive version featuring hockey sticks and Gilmore’s hockey jersey.

The balls will go for $59.99.

"Happy Gilmore" didn’t have raving critical reviews when it came out in 1996, but it was a commercial success.

The film grossed $41.2 million after being filmed on a $12 million budget, and it featured some great cameos like Bob Barker and golf star Lee Trevino.

"Happy Gilmore 2," however, will have even more guest appearances from celebrities and PGA Tour pros alike. Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, PGA Tour pros Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas, and many others will be featured in the film as well as original cast members.

