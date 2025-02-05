Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LIX battle: Chiefs and Eagles are both valued in the billions

The Chiefs and Eagles will play each other for the championship title on Feb. 9

When the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles hit the field Sunday for Super Bowl LIX, it will be a matchup of two multi-billion-dollar NFL teams. 

The Chiefs and Eagles will play each other for the championship title and the Vince Lombardy Trophy at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome, with the highly-anticipated game expected to start at 6:30 p.m. ET. 

SUPER BOWL LIX: HOW TO WATCH THE CHIEFS AND EAGLES BATTLE FOR NFL GLORY

Coming into the game, the Chiefs, who are the defending champions, carry an estimated value of $4.85 billion, according to Forbes’ yearly ranking of NFL teams released in late August.

caesars superdome

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 3: A general view from outside of the Caesars Superdome prior to the Super Bowl LIX Opening Night fueled by Gatorade with Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on February 3, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by D (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The value of the Eagles, meanwhile, hit $6.6 billion in 2024, the outlet reported.

Those seven-figure estimates, both double-digit percentage-point jumps from 2023, earned the Eagles the No. 8 spot and the Chiefs the No. 24 place on Forbes’ 2024 football team ranking.

The Eagles have seen their value go up 2,550% since Forbes began ranking NFL teams over two dozen years ago, the outlet reported. Kansas City’s has reportedly increased 1,790% in the same timeframe. 

philadelphia eagles players

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 26: Philadelphia Eagles huddle before a play during the games against Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles beat the Commanders 55-23. (Phot (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images / Getty Images)

While the 2024 values of the Chiefs and the Eagles are both sizable, the Kansas City team is worth $5.25 billion less and Philadelphia is worth $3.5 billion less than 2024’s most-valuable team, the $10.1 billion Dallas Cowboys, according to the outlet. Dallas did not make the playoffs this season.   

SUPER BOWL ADS FEATURE BILLY CRYSTAL, SHANIA TWAIN, POST MALONE AS STARS GREAT UP FOR THE BIG GAME

Apart from the upcoming Super Bowl LIX, Philadelphia and Kansas City have only gone head-to-head one time for the NFL championship title, in Super Bowl LVII. During that game, the Chiefs came out on top, scoring 38 to the Eagles’ 35 points. 

kansas city chiefs players

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 26: Wide receiver Justin Watson #84 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a touchdown with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the AFC Championship game against (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images / Getty Images)

If Kansas City wins Super Bowl LIX, it would mark the team’s fourth Super Bowl title and their third back-to-back. Meanwhile, victory for the Eagles would add a second title to their record.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt told The Rich Eisen Show winning a third consecutive Super Bowl "would really be a credit to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, his teammates, for the work that they’ve put in not only over the last three years but really the entire time they’ve been with our organization." 

THROWING A SUPER BOWL PARTY? WHAT THIS YEAR'S FOODS WILL COST

Speaking to ICTV 607, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said "it’s talent, it’s coach, it’s culture" that have helped his team return to the Super Bowl. 

lombardi trophy and helmets

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 03: A detail shot of the Lombardi Trophy next to Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles helmets prior to a news conference on February 03, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana ahead of the NFL Super Bowl LIX football g (Michael Owens/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Tens of thousands of people are slated to watch Super Bowl LIX in person – and scores more are expected to tune into the game through a broadcast. 


 