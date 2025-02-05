Super Bowl LIX battle: Chiefs and Eagles are both valued in the billions

When the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles hit the field Sunday for Super Bowl LIX, it will be a matchup of two multi-billion-dollar NFL teams.

The Chiefs and Eagles will play each other for the championship title and the Vince Lombardy Trophy at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome, with the highly-anticipated game expected to start at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Coming into the game, the Chiefs, who are the defending champions, carry an estimated value of $4.85 billion, according to Forbes’ yearly ranking of NFL teams released in late August.

The value of the Eagles, meanwhile, hit $6.6 billion in 2024, the outlet reported.

Those seven-figure estimates, both double-digit percentage-point jumps from 2023, earned the Eagles the No. 8 spot and the Chiefs the No. 24 place on Forbes’ 2024 football team ranking.

The Eagles have seen their value go up 2,550% since Forbes began ranking NFL teams over two dozen years ago, the outlet reported . Kansas City’s has reportedly increased 1,790% in the same timeframe.

While the 2024 values of the Chiefs and the Eagles are both sizable, the Kansas City team is worth $5.25 billion less and Philadelphia is worth $3.5 billion less than 2024’s most-valuable team, the $10.1 billion Dallas Cowboys, according to the outlet. Dallas did not make the playoffs this season.

Apart from the upcoming Super Bowl LIX, Philadelphia and Kansas City have only gone head-to-head one time for the NFL championship title, in Super Bowl LVII. During that game, the Chiefs came out on top, scoring 38 to the Eagles’ 35 points.

If Kansas City wins Super Bowl LIX, it would mark the team’s fourth Super Bowl title and their third back-to-back. Meanwhile, victory for the Eagles would add a second title to their record.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt told The Rich Eisen Show winning a third consecutive Super Bowl "would really be a credit to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, his teammates, for the work that they’ve put in not only over the last three years but really the entire time they’ve been with our organization."

Speaking to ICTV 607 , Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said "it’s talent, it’s coach, it’s culture" that have helped his team return to the Super Bowl.

Tens of thousands of people are slated to watch Super Bowl LIX in person – and scores more are expected to tune into the game through a broadcast.



