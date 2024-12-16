Apple reportedly has foldable and thinner iPhone models in the pipeline

Apple reportedly has an iPhone model that’s thinner and another that folds in the pipeline.

The tech giant is working to launch the two new designs in the coming years, with the skinny device targeting 2025 and the foldable phone slated to potentially arrive the year or so after that, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing unnamed sources.

The thickness of the thin iPhone will reportedly clock in at less than 8 millimeters. It may also come with less-complex cameras, according to the outlet.

The thinner device will seek to appeal to people in the market for an iPhone with a smaller price-tag than the higher-end models that Apple makes, The Journal reported.

Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro costs $999, while the starting price for the Pro Max is $1,199.

Meanwhile, the planned foldable iPhone could provide dimensions that surpass those available with the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s screen, per The Journal.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max has a 6.9-inch screen, making it the "largest iPhone display ever," according to an Apple press release.

Companies like Samsung, Google, Motorola and Huawei already sell foldable phones.

A foldable phone reportedly isn’t the only piece of foldable tech that Apple is looking to make.

The tech giant has its sights set on producing a laptop-like gadget boasting a roughly 19-inch screen when completely open, according to The Journal. It is reportedly currently expected to debut after the foldable iPhone rolls out.

The company’s latest iPhones — the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max — have been on the market since late September. They are the first phones that Apple has built for its Apple Intelligence features.

In late October, Apple said it generated about $201.18 billion in annual net sales from its iPhone segment, including $46.22 billion in the fourth quarter ending Sept. 28. Its net sales from all its products and services for the year came in at $391.04 billion, representing a 2% year-over-year increase.

The tech giant has rolled out a slew of new products in recent months on top of the iPhone 16, including the Apple Watch Series 10 and the latest version of its iPad Mini.

Its market capitalization hovered around $3.79 trillion as of Monday afternoon, making it the most valuable company in the world.