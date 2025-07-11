Indeed, Glassdoor cutting jobs as artificial intelligence utilization grows

Recruit Holdings is eliminating about 1,300 jobs at Indeed and Glassdoor through layoffs.

The Japan-based parent company announced the layoffs at the two websites Thursday, saying the move will trim the workforce of its HR technology segment by roughly 6%.

Recruit Holdings and Indeed CEO Hisayuki Idekoba said in an email to employees that the company "must adapt by ensuring our product delivers truly great experiences for jobseekers and employers" as artificial intelligence is "changing the world."

The layoffs come as Recruit Holdings looks to "achieve company priorities," he told employees.

The layoffs target employees on the "R&D, GRO, and People & Sustainability teams" in the U.S. "but span all functions and several countries," according to Idekoba’s email.

Indeed and Glassdoor have belonged to Recruit Holdings since 2012 and 2018, respectively.

The CEO said operations of the latter will be merged into Indeed. That is part of a bid "toward a simpler hiring experience for jobseekers and employers," according to the email.

Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong chose to part ways with the company at the beginning of October "as a result of this transition," he said.

There are also some other leadership changes in the pipeline.

Indeed Chief People and Sustainability Officer LaFawn Davis is departing in September. After her exit, the Indeed team will be headed by Recruit Holdings COO Ayano Senaha, Idekoba said.

Recruit Holdings said in a press release its consolidated financial guidance for fiscal year 2025 "remains unchanged at this time," and the effects of the layoffs have "already been largely incorporated" into its expectations for its HR Technology segment "on a U.S. dollar-basis."

In early May, the company projected revenue for fiscal year 2025 to come in at 3.52 trillion yen.