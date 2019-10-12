Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

category

Barron's Roundtable

Fridays at 10pm

video

Possible China trade deal is more of a reprieve than a sigh of relief

Pimco Head of Public Policy Libby Cantrill joins the Barron’s Roundtable panel to discuss President Trump’s motivation to get a deal before the 2020 election. Barron's Editors Lauren Rublin and Jack Hough as well as Barron's Senior Writer Al Root speak with her about the impeachment inquiry and how it will affect the USMCA.

video

Why breaking up big tech is necessary

'The Algebra of Happiness' author Scott Galloway says Amazon is going to be the most valuable company in the world in five years because of their cloud ownership. Barron's Roundtable host Jack Otter and Barron's Technology Editor Alex Eule try to nail down what these big tech companies can actually do in regards to cybersecurity. Galloway also addresses Facebook Libra being DOA.