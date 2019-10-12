Fridays at 10pm
Possible China trade deal is more of a reprieve than a sigh of relief
Pimco Head of Public Policy Libby Cantrill joins the Barron’s Roundtable panel to discuss President Trump’s motivation to get a deal before the 2020 election. Barron's Editors Lauren Rublin and Jack Hough as well as Barron's Senior Writer Al Root speak with her about the impeachment inquiry and how it will affect the USMCA.
Why breaking up big tech is necessary
'The Algebra of Happiness' author Scott Galloway says Amazon is going to be the most valuable company in the world in five years because of their cloud ownership. Barron's Roundtable host Jack Otter and Barron's Technology Editor Alex Eule try to nail down what these big tech companies can actually do in regards to cybersecurity. Galloway also addresses Facebook Libra being DOA.
Barron's top three things investors need to know
Barron's Roundtable host Jack Otter opens up the first show with the three most important things investors should be thinking about right now.
Blackstone CEO: The biggest issue in the China trade is education
Blackstone chairman and CEO Stephen Schwarzman discusses the rise of online retail, IPOs, and trade with China.
Are the trade talks all on China?
FOX Business' Jack Otter, who hosts the new 'Barron's Roundtable,' commented on the upcoming interview with Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman.