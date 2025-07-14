USPS stamp prices rise: What to know

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) increased the costs of its services on Sunday as part of the organization's 10-year plan to achieve financial stability.

All First-Class Mail Forever stamps rose to 78 cents from 73 cents. This effectively raises mailing service product prices by 7.4%. The additional-ounce price for single-piece letters also increased to 29 cents from 28 cents.

In 2021, the USPS, contending with a financial and operational crisis, announced its Delivering for America plan, to ensure it can be a "self-sustaining and high-performing" entity. To reverse its $160 billion in losses, it's investing in its infrastructure. Part of its plan includes allocating $20 billion toward its mail and package processing network, $19 billion toward its retail and delivery network and $2 billion for technology upgrades, including upgrades to major IT systems.

Late last year, the USPS said there would be stamp price changes five times over the next few years. The agency said in a filing to the Postal Regulatory Commission that the first adjustment consumers could expect to see was an increase in July 2025 that will apply to "all Market Dominant classes," which include First-Class mail, marketing mail, periodicals and certain other services.

At the time, the USPS also said it expects to "change prices for all Market Dominant classes in both January and July" of 2026 and 2027.

Even with the price increases, the USPS said that its "prices remain among the most affordable in the world."

U.S. Postal Service Recommends New Prices for July 2025:

Letters (1 ounce)

Price effective July 13: 78 cents

Old price: 73 cents

Letters (metered 1 ounce)

New price: 74 cents

Old price: 69 cents

Domestic postcards

New price: 61 cents

Old price: 56 cents

International postcards

New price: $1.70

Old price: $1.65

International letter (1 ounce)

New price: $1.70

Old price: $1.65