Tax Planning 101

Lifestyle

Edmunds: 5 smart ways to use your tax return on a car

Tax season will be coming to a close later than usual this year, due to the May 17 extended deadline. Until that time, you might hear advertisements from car dealerships urging you to bring in your refund or pandemic stimulus check to buy a new car.