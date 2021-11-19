Tax Planning 101

How to get your student loan interest deduction
The student loan interest deduction allows you to subtract up to $2,500 from your taxable income for interest paid on student loans. Here’s how it works.
2021 tax breaks to look out for before they are gone
Year-end tax planning always matters, but new or temporary tax-code changes make it different this year.
Biden backs tax on billionaires' unrealized investment gains
President Biden said Friday he supports a Democratic proposal to tax billionaires annually on their unrealized investment gains.
IRS extends tax relief for those impacted by Ida in New York, New Jersey
The IRS said in a statement Wednesday that those impacted by Hurricane Ida in parts of New York and New Jersey will be offered an extension to file various individual and business tax returns—similar to the relief already provided to victims in Louisiana.
Millions of eligible children may miss out on expanded Child Tax Credit, study finds
The IRS is missing the required information for millions of American households that could potentially qualify to receive the expanded Child Tax Credit, a new report shows.
Wyden unveils bill to limit 20% small business deduction for the wealthy
Oregon Democrat Sen. Ron Wyden on Tuesday introduced a bill that would eliminate the qualified business income deduction – implemented as part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act – for wealthier business owners.
Biden's $6 trillion budget 'not good news' for your wallet: Grover Norquist
Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist on how Biden’s vow to tax the rich may fall on the middle class.
3 relatively cheap ways to pay off tax debt
Wondering how to pay off tax debt? Using credit and signing up for IRS payment plans are both typically less expensive than paying penalties and interest.
Edmunds: 5 smart ways to use your tax return on a car
Tax season will be coming to a close later than usual this year, due to the May 17 extended deadline. Until that time, you might hear advertisements from car dealerships urging you to bring in your refund or pandemic stimulus check to buy a new car.
Where's my tax refund? Here's the quickest way to get IRS return
CPA Daniel Geltrude explains what you need to do to get your tax refund as quickly as possible.
Tax tips for the complicated 2020 filing season
CPA Daniel Geltrude breaks down what you need to know to navigate the tricky tax season and prepare for tax increases in 2022.
Biden's tax hike ideas will hurt every American, expert warns
Macro Trends Advisors founding partner Mitch Roschelle provides insight into proposed tax increases under the Biden administration.
How will cryptocurrency earnings be taxed?
Geltrude & Company founder and CPA Dan Geltrude explained that if cryptocurrency is considered capital gain, then it's taxable.
Tax filing tips amid the coronavirus pandemic
Kesha Jontae' gives tax tips.
Want a bigger stimulus check? Consider filing your tax return early
The window for exploiting the basis for the payments might be limited.
Chamber of Commerce has "serious concerns" and questions about Trump's payroll tax deferment
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is asking the Trump administration to clear up the concerns and questions many businesses have in the wake of the President's executive action to defer payroll taxes.
Here’s what Trump’s back-to-work bonus could look like
The administration confirmed a bonus for returning to work is under consideration.
3 last-minute tax tips for your 2019 return
With the tax-filing deadline rapidly approaching, here are a few tips to get you through the process if you have yet to get your return in order.
Tax refund delays are happening at the worst time. Here's why.
One once-reliable source of cash is taking longer to reach Americans' bank accounts this year, and tax refund delays could not have come at a more inconvenient time.
Nashville approves ‘painful' property tax hike
City levy rates would increase 34%