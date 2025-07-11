Cedar Point's newest thrill ride leaves guests suspended in midair twice since opening

Cedar Point’s roller coaster Siren’s Curse has dealt with a few issues since debuting in late June.

The ride is a "tilt" roller coaster. It features a 160-foot lift hill, a 90-degree drop, two inversions, and a tilting track element. The ride, which opened to the public at the Six Flags-owned Ohio theme park on June 28, got stuck on two separate occasions, according to local media reports.

"In both cases, the ride experienced a delay that paused the ride’s operation and its safety system performed as designed," Tony Clark, a Six Flags regional manager of public relations, told FOX Business. "This is comparable to a check engine light on your car."

The first "temporary closure" of Siren’s Curse occurred on June 28, the same day the theme park opened to the public.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Riders spent approximately 10 minutes in a vertical position, Cleveland 19 News reported .

The ride "was restarted, and guests continued their ride," Clark said of the June 28 stop, adding that the roller coaster "reopened shortly after and all guests exited the ride safely."

Siren’s Curse unexpectedly stopped while horizontal on its lift hill during the other time on July 2, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The ride "could not be restarted" in that instance but guests "were safely escorted" off the roller coaster, according to Clark.

As of Sunday, Siren’s Curse has been open for just over two weeks.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The roller coaster has "13 weightless airtime moments, two 360-degree, zero-gravity barrel rolls and a high-speed ‘triple-down’ element with twisted and overbanked track," according to a press release.

It is best known for the section of the ride where Cedar Point said it tilts from horizontal to a "90-degree vertical position" while locked in place before plunging downward to continue the rest of the ride.

Overall, the ride lasts about two minutes. Those riding the roller coaster reach a maximum speed of 58 mph.

Cedar Point has 19 roller coasters, and is home to nearly 70 rides in total, according to its website.

One of Cedar Point’s other roller coasters, Millennium Force, was dubbed the "favorite steel roller coaster" in the country for 2024 in the National Amusement Park Historical Association’s Amusement Park Attractions Survey released in early May.

DOLLYWOOD CROWNED ‘FAVORITE THEME PARK’ AGAIN IN 2024