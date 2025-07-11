Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle
Published

Cedar Point's newest thrill ride leaves guests suspended in midair twice since opening

A spokesperson said the coaster's safety system 'performed as designed' in both cases

Cedar Point’s roller coaster Siren’s Curse has dealt with a few issues since debuting in late June.

The ride is a "tilt" roller coaster. It features a 160-foot lift hill, a 90-degree drop, two inversions, and a tilting track element. The ride, which opened to the public at the Six Flags-owned Ohio theme park on June 28, got stuck on two separate occasions, according to local media reports. 

"In both cases, the ride experienced a delay that paused the ride’s operation and its safety system performed as designed," Tony Clark, a Six Flags regional manager of public relations, told FOX Business. "This is comparable to a check engine light on your car."

The first "temporary closure" of Siren’s Curse occurred on June 28, the same day the theme park opened to the public. 

Riders spent approximately 10 minutes in a vertical position, Cleveland 19 News reported

The ride "was restarted, and guests continued their ride," Clark said of the June 28 stop, adding that the roller coaster "reopened shortly after and all guests exited the ride safely." 

Siren's Curse

Siren's Curse (Artist concept rendering courtesy of Cedar Point / Fox News)

Siren’s Curse unexpectedly stopped while horizontal on its lift hill during the other time on July 2, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The ride "could not be restarted" in that instance but guests "were safely escorted" off the roller coaster, according to Clark.

As of Sunday, Siren’s Curse has been open for just over two weeks.

The roller coaster has "13 weightless airtime moments, two 360-degree, zero-gravity barrel rolls and a high-speed ‘triple-down’ element with twisted and overbanked track," according to a press release.

Siren's Curse illustration

Siren's Curse has been open for just over two weeks. (Artist concept rendering courtesy of Cedar Point / Fox News)

It is best known for the section of the ride where Cedar Point said it tilts from horizontal to a "90-degree vertical position" while locked in place before plunging downward to continue the rest of the ride. 

Overall, the ride lasts about two minutes. Those riding the roller coaster reach a maximum speed of 58 mph.

Sandusky, OH, USA - August 20, 2021: The entrance of Cedar Point with the Gatekeeper ride over the top in the evening with a sunset.

The entrance of Cedar Point with the Gatekeeper ride over the top on Aug. 20, 2021, in Sandusky, Ohio. (Joe Hendrickson / Getty Images)

Cedar Point has 19 roller coasters, and is home to nearly 70 rides in total, according to its website. 

One of Cedar Point’s other roller coasters, Millennium Force, was dubbed the "favorite steel roller coaster" in the country for 2024 in the National Amusement Park Historical Association’s Amusement Park Attractions Survey released in early May. 

