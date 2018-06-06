New gold rush happening in battery metals: Christian Magoon
Amplify ETF CEO Christian Magoon on where the opportunities are for investors in this market environment.
Our nation's veterans bring dedication and value to our workforce, and now investors can show their support by investing in a “patriotic” ETF.
ETF Trends publisher Tom Lydon discusses how investors can create a more “patriotic” portfolio.
USB InsightShares ETF Head Rich Cea on the ETF focusing on veteran-focused companies.
The co-authors of “Two for the Money” both like floating-rate notes.
ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon on where the opportunities are for investors in this market environment.
Although your investment results may seem random, they aren’t. In reality, your portfolio’s performance is directly influenced by a number of decisions you’ve consciously or unconsciously made. Let’s examine the factors driving your returns. Your Asset Mix Back in the 1990s, … Read more ›
ProShares Head of Investment Strategy Simeon Hyman on the firm's latest bond ETF.
Interested in ETFs? Here are the basics of the rapidly growing investment sector.
The Gartman Letter Publisher Dennis Gartman on where the opportunities are for investors.
Investor recommends long position on the SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration ETF.
“It’s wise to remember that too much success in the stock market is in itself an excellent warning,” once quipped Gerald Loeb. After nine consecutive yearly gains, it’s fair to say that our generation has enjoyed more than its fair share of stock market success. … Read more ›
Amplify ETF CEO Christian Magoon the state of the markets and the tech sector and the outlook for Tesla.
Brace yourself before checking how your funds performed in the first quarter, which officially ends Saturday.
This ETF chases the highest quality gold miners.
The Bahnsen Group CIO David Bahnsen on the state of the markets.
It makes sense for investors to minimize the taxes they pay on their investments.
EventShares CIO Ben Phillips discusses whether President Trump and Republicans will rely on the economy during the upcoming midterm elections, and explains why his GOP ETF is outperforming Democrats’.
ETFTrends.com publisher Tom Lydon and B. Riley FBR chief market strategist Art Hogan discuss how to sell ETFs in this volatile market.