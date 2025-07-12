Luka Dončić — not LeBron James — given heads-up about Lakers sale: report

The Los Angeles Lakers stunned the sports world last month when Jeanie Buss sold a majority stake at a $10 billion valuation.

Mark Walter, the chairman and controlling owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, made the purchase after being a minority stakeholder in the organization in 2021.

And while it's been assumed LeBron James has had his fingerprints on many of the Lakers' moves since he joined the team — and plenty of the Cleveland Cavaliers' during his second tenure with that franchise — he apparently had no idea the sale was coming.

However, the team's new star, Luka Dončić, did, according to ESPN.

"When the Buss family agreed to sell a majority stake in the franchise to Mark Walter on June 18, Dončić was given a heads-up and notably posted a congratulations on social media afterward. After the publication of this article, sources said James was notified of the sale via his representation. But he did not post any public acknowledgment," ESPN reported this week.

It's more writing on the wall that James' tenure with the Lakers could be ending. For the first time, James opted into his player option, and there is speculation that's leverage for a trade.

The ESPN story also reported that James and Anthony Davis tried telling the Lakers to get a true center, which they didn't do until after Dončić arrived — in exchange for Davis.

James has also had cryptic social media posts, including a discussion about a workout at the Cavaliers' complex earlier this month. He also wore a hat that said "Welcome Home" while playing golf in Cleveland.

James' agent, Rich Paul, recently said James understands the Lakers' are building toward the future, but James is still prioritizing another title run.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha said this week James' relationship with the front office was not "in the best place right now."

James is preparing to play his 23rd NBA season, which would become an all-time record.

