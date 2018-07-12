Here’s why Americans are moving to these states
Americans are leaving energy resource-rich states for ones with lower taxes.
Americans are leaving energy resource-rich states for ones with lower taxes.
The U.S. economy under President Trump has seen 4% growth, while Democrats and socialists are working with policies that wouldn’t appeal to voters.
The comments come ahead of a meeting with EU trade officials in Washington.
Lockheed’s announcement comes as the F-35 was featured at the White House as part of the Trump administration’s “Made in America” event.
President Trump says the U.S. is in the midst of a great economic revival. The president made his remarks at the Made in America Showcase event at the White House.
The White House is preparing to take a major victory lap as the U.S. economy rebounds.
Existing home sales fell to a five-month low in June.
Rising building materials costs as well as shortages of land and labor have left builders unable to bridge the inventory gap, pushing up house prices.
The event comes as trade tensions with other nations continues to grow.
It will be a busy week for second-quarter earnings.
Fifty percent of American voters approve of President Trump’s handling of the economy, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. Maslanksy and Partners’ Lee Carter with more.
In addition, Scalise said the GOP is working to revamp the health care system in the U.S., including working on a bill to get rid of the medical device tax.
Members of the industry are concerned about heavy new tariffs applied by China to U.S. seafood this month, because that country is a major lobster buyer.
The former Arkansas governor lambasted Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for making false statements on U.S.
Fmr. Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee on Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s claims that Americans are working four jobs to survive.
Wall Street Journal Global Economics Editor Jon Hilsenrath on President Trump calling out the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates too quickly.
Wall Street Journal Global Economics Editor Jon Hilsenrath discusses how tariff threats and trade fears could impact economic growth.