Deion Sanders calls for NIL limitations: 'What's going on right now don't make sense'

Deion Sanders may just be the biggest star in the college football world, yet even he believes NIL needs a facelift.

Sanders jumped from Jackson State to Colorado ahead of the 2023 season, and last season, the Buffaloes controlled their own destiny in the College Football Playoff in the penultimate week of the regular season.

Despite having two of the top players in the sport in son Shedeur and Travis Hunter, it seems Sanders believes his squad would not have had much of a chance in the playoffs.

At Big 12 media day this week, Sanders called for a salary cap in college athletics to regulate NIL.

"That's what the NFL does. The problem is, you've got a guy that's not that darn good, and you could give him a half-million dollars, and you can't compete with that. That don't make sense," Sanders said.

"All you have to do is look at the playoffs and see what those teams spent, and you understand darn near well why they're in the playoffs. It's kind of hard to compete with somebody that's giving $25, $30 million to a freshman class. It's crazy. We're not complaining. … But what's going on right now don't make sense."

Sanders added that a recent court settlement is not enough to regulate deals.

"I wish it was truly equality," he said. "Now they go back to doing stuff under the table. They go back to the agents. Now you've got parents trying to be agents. You've got the homeboys trying to be agents. You've got the friends trying to be agents. You got a lot of bull junk going on. And, quite frankly, we're sick of it. I'll say it for everybody: We're sick of it."

Sanders' Colorado program has had some of the most player turnover since his arrival.

Colorado went 4-8 after winning its first three games in Sanders' first season, and they went 9-4 in his second season.