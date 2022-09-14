Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Retail

Bed Bath & Beyond interim CEO to stay in post for at least a year - source

Search for a permanent CEO has been underway since June.

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 14

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's interim CEO Sue Gove will likely lead the financially struggling retailer for at least 12 months, a source familiar with the matter said, as the chain looks to bolster its business after seeing sales plummet.

The retailer, which announced a search for a new, permanent CEO in June, will not pick a new leader until well into 2023, two sources familiar with the matter said.

"It's what people want and feel is needed," one of the sources said.

Bed Bath & Beyond

.
Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 8.76 +0.39 +4.66%

Bed Bath & Beyond appointed Gove, who is on its board of directors and is a retail consultant, as its interim CEO in June. According to her employment agreement, Gove was hired "on an at-will basis" for a one-year term effective June 23.

Her appointment came after the firing of CEO Mark Tritton, following a sales slump and an unsuccessful move into private-label products.

Its chief financial officer, Gustavo Arnal, jumped to his death from a Tribeca skyscraper this month.

BED BATH & BEYOND CFO WHO LEAPT TO HIS DEATH ACCUSED OF 'PUMP AND DUMP' TO INFLATE COMPANY'S STOCK VALUE

A spokesperson for Bed Bath & Beyond did not immediately return a request for comment.

Bed Bath & Beyond faces a critical holiday season where it must show its strategy to turn around its business is reversing sales losses and bringing customers back.

BED BATH & BEYOND APPOINTS INTERIM CFO

The big-box home goods store has gone through several months of significant upheaval as the chain, once considered a category killer, begins closing stores, cutting jobs and overhauling its merchandising strategy.

In late August, it said it secured commitments for more than $500 million in new financing and that it was in the "earliest phase" in its search for a permanent CEO.

Cohen joined GameStop's board in January 2021 after RC Ventures amassed a 13% stake in the video game retailer. In June 2021, he was elected as GameStop's board chairman.  (Photos: Wikipedia Commons / Getty Images CC BY-SA 2.0 )

Chewy Inc co-founder Ryan Cohen, formerly Bed Bath & Beyond's biggest shareholder, had targeted Tritton's performance as CEO, spurring his departure. Cohen had disapproved of Tritton's $27 million salary and "overly ambitious" strategy.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
CHWY CHEWY INC. 35.79 +1.08 +3.11%
GME GAMESTOP CORP. 28.19 +0.36 +1.29%
ZLC n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

Cohen, who is also the chairman of Gamestop Corp, held 9.8% of Bed Bath & Beyond's common stock until dumping his shares in mid-August.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Gove has been on Bed Bath & Beyond's board of directors since 2019. She previously was the CEO of Golfsmith International, a specialty golf retailer, and chief operating officer of Zale Corporation, a mall-based jewelry retailer.