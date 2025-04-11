Tom Brady opens CardVault sports card store at American Dream, optimistic about hobby

Tom Brady is rarely ever cheered in East Rutherford, New Jersey, but on Friday night the American Dream was filled with hundreds of fans in New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear.

They were there to see Brady and celebrate the opening of CardVault by Tom Brady. The store offers rare and premium trading cards for hobbyists who want to elevate their collections. The store also provides an environment for collectors of all kinds.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion suggested to FOX Business he was optimistic about the strength of the hobby regardless of the ebbs and flows that have been seen.

"Everything in life ebbs and flows but I think we’re in a great time and certainly in the digital age where people can share all the things they have. I think it’s easier now to find people that are similar to you and the values that you have and the things you like. So, whether it’s sports collectibles, trading cards, people are finding people are finding like-minded individuals they can collaborate with. I think now I see these rip nights all the time. People breaking cards and breaking packs and it’s a great part of everybody’s experience with this particular hobby.

"That’s what it’s all about, man. Creating new fans, creating people who love this industry but also love sports. I think for me it started with a love of sports and the logical thing at my age was to collect cards and now here we are 40 years later, being involved with (CardVault co-founder Chris Costa) and a great team of people. We want to grow it to the best possible business we can.

Costa hosted a quick Q&A session with Brady. The two talked about the favorite cards in Brady’s own personal collection. Then, Brady launched some footballs into the crowd for fans.

The New Jersey location is the first outside of the Boston area.

"This is a great location for us," Brady said. "It’s close to our stores in Boston. We’re just gonna continue to move kind of to the west. A store a month is what Chris talks about and we talked earlier today about where these opportunities are going to be and they got a lot of things in store."

For those looking to break into the hobby, Costa both offered their own advice on what to collect.

"Collect what you like," Costa told FOX Business. "Always collect what you like. Don’t chase who you think is going to worth more money or what you think is going to make you a million dollars. Collect your favorite players, collect your favorite teams and the hobby will be fun place for you."

CardVault by Tom Brady opened for excited fans before the night was over. Fans jockeyed for one last chance to see the NFL legend and possibly go home with a hit of their own.