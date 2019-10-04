No more SAT? One university system might not require it anymore
The FOX Business 'Bulls and Bears' panel discuss the University of California's possible decision to get rid off the SAT.
Lawyer for De Niro's accuser details her client's decade with the Raging Bull
Robert De Niro's accuser claims the actor asked her to scratch his back and put away his boxers.
Massachusetts vaping ban upheld - for now
Massachusetts' vaping ban - strongest in nation - gets major victory in court.
Should Tesla have issued recall over battery issue? NHTSA investigating
The potential issue could reportedly have caused fires.
NFL London series returns, but are teams thrown for a loss?
The NFL says its research shows more than 15 million NFL fans in the U.K., four million of which are considered “avid fans.”
Impossible Burger maker CEO says no near-term IPO plans
Impossible Foods said it has more than $750 million in funding.
Tea with a goat? Airbnb to offer ‘animal experiences’
The Wall Street Journal’s Veronica Dagher discusses Airbnb beginning to book experiences with animals.
Will California's animal protection rule raise food prices?
The Meat Institute is challenging the constitutionality of new confinement regulations.
On National Taco Day, El Pollo Loco to give back to the needy
El Pollo Loco to donate one taco for every taco sold for National Taco Day.
Welcome to Stan Lee’s San Francisco getaway — Peek inside
If you ever wanted a glimpse into the legendary comic book writer Stan Lee’s property -- now’s your chance.
Joe Piscopo: Eddie Murphy’s new movie 'is going to be magnificent'
Actor, comedian, and radio show host Joe Piscopo discusses Eddie Murphy’s upcoming movie ‘Dolemite Is My Name.’
Sean Spicer uses ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as a charity platform
Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer discusses his performances on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and the accompanying charity work.
Southwest Airlines attendant blasts Trump-supporting customer in Facebook rant
"Someone did NOT get my most Positively Outrageous Service today on my flight ... #notgoingtosuckitup #dumpTrump #eeew,” the flight attendant wrote in the Facebook post
How to divide $800M among survivors of Las Vegas massacre
The Las Vegas shooting left 58 people dead and 851 injured.
TV talk show hosts get a brand new frenemy: Sesame Street's Elmo
HBO Max has purchased the rights to "Sesame Street" meaning that the children's show is going digital.
Banksy's 'Devolved Parliament' sells for record-breaking price at auction
Banksy's satirical oil painting depicting the House of Commons filled with chimpanzees sold at auction in London for a record-breaking price, setting art enthusiasts alight.
Animal memes inspire an Airbnb service hotel concierges can't match
The vacation rental site Airbnb unleashed a new way for travelers to connect with nature ahead of its first public stock offering.
Hotels collected $3 billion in hidden 'resort fees’: Report
Two members of Congress are taking aim at resort fees. FOX Business’ Susan Li with more.
'Housewives' hubby Joe Giudice to say 'arrivederci' to U.S. detention center
“Real Housewives” star Joe Giudice is saying ‘arrivederci’ to the United States, as he was granted permission to await a judge’s deportation decision in his native Italy.
Many Americans leaving credit card, travel rewards on table
Many Americans are leaving money on the table when it comes to travel and credit card rewards programs, according to a new survey.