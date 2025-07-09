Tom Petty's former Malibu beachfront home with recording studio listed for sale at $15M

Tom Petty's former Malibu home has hit the market for just over $15 million.

The listing, which is held by Nourmand & Associates, says the property spans 2.6 acres in a four-home Malibu enclave above Escondido Beach and Paradise Cove.

The primary residence, which Petty lived in prior to his death in 2017, has seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and spans nearly 8,000 square feet.

Petty's former music studio, which was created from a two-bedroom guest house and garage, remains intact for the next owner.

‘X-FILES’ STAR DAVID DUCHOVNY SELLS $10.9M MALIBU HOME

The rock star's home was unaffected by the Pacific Palisades fire that devastated parts of Malibu.

According to Mansion Global, Petty's home was originally listed for $19 million in June 2024 before it was taken off the market. The outlet reported that Petty and his wife, Dana, purchased the property in 1998.

Petty rose to fame in the ‘70s as the lead of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

CELEBRITY REAL ESTATE AGENT SAYS LA MARKET TAKING ‘SLOW’ TURN AS MANSION TAX GOES INTO EFFECT

Tony Dimitriades, the band's manager, announced the singer’s death in a statement at the time.

"On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty. He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40pm PST surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends," the statement, which was posted to Facebook, read.

Petty fell in love with music at a young age after a chance encounter with Elvis Presley, and was the voice behind celebrated hits like "Free Fallin’" and "Don’t Do Me Like That."

Born in Gainesville, Florida, Petty had a rough upbringing with an abusive father and saw music as his ticket out, he previously revealed in an interview.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Music," he recalled to Men’s Journal , "was a safe place."

Petty started the band Mudcrutch in 1970, but his real success came in the late ‘70s with the birth of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. The band’s second album in 1978 was a hit with songs like "Listen To Her Heart."

The band relocated to Los Angeles, and in 2017, they embarked on their 40th anniversary tour. Prior to his death, Petty wrapped up a long leg of the tour with three sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl.

Petty's final tour was one of the country's top grossing, clocking in at number 9, with over $1.6 million in ticket sales.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE