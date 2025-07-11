Lufthansa CEO's wife leaves Italy after deadly accident claims young babysitter's life in resort town

The wife of Lufthansa airlines CEO Carsten Spohr is accused of running down a babysitter while on vacation on an Italian island before flying home to Germany while under investigation for vehicular homicide, according to reports.

Vivian Alexandra Spohr, 51, was driving a BMW X5 Tuesday when she struck Gaia Costa, 24, at a crosswalk in the upscale Italian resort town of Porto Cervo in Sardinia, according to Corriere News.

Spohr allegedly kept driving until she was waved down before she fainted, according to Italian news reports. She later tested negative for alcohol or drugs.

First responders tried reviving Costa, but she died from severe head injuries, the reports said.

Spohr, who was being investigated for involuntary manslaughter, flew home to Berlin, the New York Post reported. However, she was not legally required to remain on the island and has promised to cooperate with investigators.

"Vivian Spohr, who was involved in the tragic death, expresses her dismay and deep regret over this very serious accident," her attorney, Angelo Merlini, told La Repubblica.

"She has placed herself at the complete disposal of the judicial authorities for the necessary investigations and, although aware that such a great personal loss cannot be remedied, will take steps to mitigate the consequences."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Lufthansa.