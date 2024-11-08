More than 500,000 electric space heaters recalled due to overheating concerns

GoveeLife and Govee are recalling 512,000 smart electric space heaters across the U.S. in response to a risk the devices could overheat.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Thursday that owners of the recalled electric space heaters could face "fire and burn hazards" if they overheat.

Owners of the recalled heaters "should immediately stop" using them, according to the CPSC recall alert.

The recalled heaters include model numbers H7130, H7131, H7132, H7133, H7134, and H7135, according to the CPSC.

"Testing determined the smart electric space heaters do not comply with the voluntary industry safety standard, UL 1278, posing an overheating and fire risk from wireless control features," it explained.

Another 48,600 heaters are being recalled in Canada.

The brands know of 113 reported instances of heaters overheating. In one of those instances, a person sustained a "minor burn injury," while seven involved fires, according to the CPSC.

Consumers who have the recalled heaters are eligible for a refund.

To get a refund, affected customers must submit pictures of the manufacturer’s label and the heater with its power cord cut, as well as the order number, the brands said on their recall webpage. It is important to unplug the heater before snipping the cord, according to the recall notice.

"Consumers who do not have the original order number will receive a refund ranging from $31.80 to $106.63, depending on the model purchased," the CPSC alert said. "For consumers who do have the original order number, they will receive a full refund of the purchase price."

The refunds will come in the form of an e-check, according to Govee and GoveeLife. They will arrive within 15 business days of the brands signing off on the recall claim.

Sales of the recalled heaters occurred over a three-year period, from September 2021 to 2024, the CSPC said. They were available through the Govee website and app, plus Amazon and TikTok Shop.

"We prioritize consumer safety and are dedicated to ensuring user satisfaction," the brands said.