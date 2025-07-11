Blockbuster long acting flea and tick treatment for dogs coming after FDA approval

A long-acting flea and tick treatment from Merck Animal Health has earned approval for dogs at least six months old from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The approval of the new injectable treatment, called Bravecto Quantum, was announced by the federal agency on Thursday.

It is the "first FDA-approved drug that protects dogs against fleas and ticks for 8 to 12 months," according to the FDA.

Bravecto Quantum can be used for treating and preventing flea infestations and tick infestations of black-legged ticks, American dog tick and brown dog ticks for a year and for combatting lone star tick infestations for eight months in eligible dogs, Merck Animal Health said.

MERCK BREAKS GROUND ON $1B DELAWARE SITE TO BOOST US SUPPLY CHAIN

The treatment "must only be prescribed by a licensed veterinarian because professional expertise is required to properly administer the injection, to monitor for and respond to adverse reactions, to advise dog owners regarding use in breeding dogs and to define the appropriate treatment interval (8 versus 12 months) based on the species of ticks the dog is likely to encounter," per the FDA.

The active ingredient in Bravecto Quantum is an isoxazoline-class drug called fluralaner, according to the federal agency.

The federal agency noted that isoxazoline products "have been associated with neurological adverse reactions" like muscle tremors, ataxia and seizures in "some" dogs and cats but are often safe for "most" pets. They are a common class for combatting fleas and ticks.

Merck Animal Health said to "use with caution in dogs with a history of seizures or neurologic disorders."

Veterinary clinics and hospitals across the country are poised to start offering Bravecto Quantum next month, according to the company.

WORLD'S FIRST SMART DOG COLLAR USES AI TO TRACK PET HEALTH, DETECT ESCAPE ATTEMPTS NATIONWIDE FOR PET PARENTS

It touted the product as "offering longer flea and tick protection than any other systemic product currently on the market."

"The approval of Bravecto Quantum sets a new standard in pet care by providing veterinarians and pet parents with a safe and effective option when it comes to flea and tick protection for dogs," Merck Animal Health executive Christine Royal said in a statement.

Bravecto Quantum has received approval in over 50 countries, according to Merck Animal Health.

Merck Animal Health is an animal-focused segment within the pharmaceutical giant Merck. Merck also makes numerous pharmaceuticals and vaccines for humans.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The pharmaceutical company generated $15.53 billion in sales during the first quarter, roughly $1.6 billion of which came from its animal health business. Its quarterly net income, meanwhile, was $5.08 billion.

Merck is slated to release the financial results for its second quarter towards the end of this month.