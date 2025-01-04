OpenAI CEO Sam Altman rings in 2025 with cryptic, concerning tweet about AI's future

OpenAI founder Sam Altman rang in the new year with a short missive posing questions and concerns about the future of artificial intelligence (AI).

In his first tweet of 2025, Altman published a cryptic verse about being near "the singularity," which refers to the point at which technology becomes so advanced that it moves beyond the control of mankind, potentially wreaking havoc on human civilization.

"i always wanted to write a six-word story," Altman's post said, "here it is: near the singularity; unclear which side."

A few minutes later, the tech entrepreneur revealed the meaning of the verse was ambiguous to even him. Altman said the message may also be about the simulation hypothesis.

"(it's supposed to either be about 1. the simulation hypothesis or 2. the impossibility of knowing when the critical moment in the takeoff actually happens, but i like that it works in a lot of other ways too.)," the post said. "Takeoff" likely refers to the point where technological singularity begins.

The simulation hypothesis, which is the theory that humans exist in a computer simulation, is generally considered less realistic than the idea of technological singularity. It is considered more of a philosophical discussion than a scientific or political one.

OpenAI was founded by Altman and other tech entrepreneurs in 2015, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk left the company in 2018, dissatisfied with the company's leadership and achievements.

In 2024, Musk accused OpenAI of developing artificial general intelligence (AGI), or the ability for a machine to carry out any task a computer can. The SpaceX founder claimed OpenAI's GPT-4 language model had achieved AGI.

OpenAI has denied that GPT-4 is capable of AGI, but Altman recently hinted that it could take off in 2025.

"What are you excited about in 2025?" Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan asked Altman in a Nov. 8 YouTube interview. "What's to come?"

"AGI," Altman replied. "I'm excited for that."

FOX Business reached out to OpenAI for additional comment but did not immediately hear back.