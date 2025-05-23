JPMorgan unveils its 2025 summer reading list

As summer approaches and people ready themselves for vacations, getaways, barbecues and relaxing outdoors, suggested reading lists get released. Taking time away from work leaves enough time to dig into a new book.

JPMorgan released its 26th annual summer reading list that features books covering a wide range of topics from life advice and memoirs to inspiration and art.

"Our 2025 Summer Reading List is a celebration of curiosity's boundless power," said Darin Oduyoye, chief communications officer of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management. "This year's selections challenge us to think and explore boldly. With topics ranging from personal values to innovative frontiers such as AI, electric vehicles and the universe's wonders – this list is designed to inspire growth and forward-thinking."

Advice and Life Coaching

Several of the books fall into the advice and coaching category with the following titles:

"Life in Three Dimensions: How Curiosity, Exploration, and Experience Make A Fuller Better Life" by Shigehiro Oishi

"Becoming You: The Proven Method for Crafting Your Authentic Life and Career" by Suzy Welch

"Reset: How to Change What's Not Working" by Dan Heath

Memoirs and Life Purpose

"The Next Day: Transitions, Change, and Moving Forward" by Melinda Gates

"Iron Hope: Lessons Learned from Conquering the Impossible" by James Lawrence

"The Tell: A Memoir" by Amy Griffin

Tech and Innovation

"Coming of Age: How Technology and Entrepreneurship are Changing the Face of MENA" by Noor Sweid

"The Technological Republic: Hard Power, Soft Belief, and the Future of the West" by Alexander C. Karp and Nicholas W. Zamiska

"Inevitable: Inside the Messy, Unstoppable, Transition, to Electric Vehicles" by Mike Colias

"Raising AI: An Essential Guide to Parenting Our Future" by De Kai

Arts and Culture

"MirrorMirror: The Reflective Surface in Contemporary Art" by Michael Petry

"The Fricks Collect: An American Family and the Evolution of Taste in the Gilded Age" by Ian Wardropper

"Mars: Photographs from the NASA Archives" by Nikki Giovanni, James L. Green, Emily Lakdawalla, Rob Manning and Margaret A. Weitekamp

"Living with Flowers" by Aerin Lauder