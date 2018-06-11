Making Money with Charles Payne

Stocks close slightly higher ahead of North Korea summit
FBN’s Charles Payne discusses how stocks were able to end in the green, despite the uncertainty revolving around the North Korean summit.
Host Charles Payne gives viewers an end-of-day wrap, and provide an insider's look at tomorrow's money makers.
Fox News contributor Robert Wolf on President Trump’s trade negotiations with Canada and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro’s comments about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Former congressman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) discusses how President Trump boasted about the strength of the U.S. economy, prior to his meeting with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.
GOP pollster Chris Wilson, Washington Examiner contributor Capri Cafaro and S&P Investment Advisory Services portfolio manager Erin Gibbs on how the strength of the economy will impact the midterm elections.
FBN’s Charles Payne on how U.S. stocks were able to rise despite worries over trade.
Super Bowl Champion Burgess Owens and District Media Group President Beverly Hallberg on how President Trump wants to meet with NFL players who have kneeled during the national anthem, so they can recommend people they think should be pardoned.
Republican strategist Noelle Nikpour and Belpointe Asset Management chief strategist David Nelson discuss the report that some millennials are counting on the inheritance they receive from their parents to pay for their retirement.
Tech expert Kurt Knutsson and attorney Scott Vernick discuss how Facebook sold user data to a Chinese company that is considered to be a national security threat.
Gunnery Sergeant Jessie Jane Duff (Ret.) and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Jim Hanson discuss President Trump’s upcoming summit with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.
Col. David Hunt (Ret.) and former Trump NY campaign co-chair Joe Borelli discuss whether America has lost its standing in the world and the 74th anniversary of “Operation Overlord.”
