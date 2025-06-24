White House highlights financial impact of 'No Tax on Tips' in Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind., highlights how President Donald Trump's "No Tax on Tips" policy will support working-class Americans in a video released by the White House on Wednesday.

Houchin spoke with small business owners, Ron and Mary Kay Mattingly, and server, Peggy Weir, at The Chicken House in Sellersburg, Indiana, about the financial benefit of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which includes Trump's "No Tax on Tips" policy.

"More money in our pocket every day when you go home. You earn it, you get to keep it. For a lot of us, it's help paying down debt, helps saving, being on time on your bills. Just everyday things that some people don't think about," Weir said.

Houchin led budget negotiations for Trump's "big, beautiful bill" on three major committees, including the House Rules, Budget and Energy and Commerce committees.

SENATE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVES $25,000 TAX BREAK FOR TIPPED WORKERS

The megabill seeks to deliver on Trump's sweeping second-term legislative agenda, including tax cuts, immigration, energy and welfare reform.

GOP RAILS AGAINST 'BLATANTLY FALSE' DEM CLAIMS ABOUT MEDICAID REFORM IN TRUMP'S 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL'

"As I travel the country meeting with small business owners and workers - from Indiana to Maine - what I hear most is how badly job creators need the One Big Beautiful Bill after four years of failed Biden policies," Small Business Administration administrator Kelly Loeffler told Fox News Digital.

The House passed Trump's "big, beautiful bill" by one vote last month, and debate is currently underway among Senate Republicans to pass their own version by the self-imposed July 4 deadline.

Trump is seeking to deliver on his key campaign promises through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which includes tax exemptions on tipped wages and overtime pay, extending Trump's 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and tax cuts on Social Security benefits.

From tax cuts to no tax on tips, Loeffler told Fox News Digital that "this legislation will unlock a new era of hiring, growth, and prosperity" for everyday small business owners.

"I feel like someone is finally listening to us and taking what matters to us into account and making it happen," Weir told Houchin at The Chicken House.

Weir said it can be discouraging when she does not take home what she is actually making at work each day.

"He's fighting for the working men and women. And that's exactly why he went into office," Weir added, explaining to Houchin that Trump is committed to delivering real solutions for the middle class.

While Trump's "No Tax on Tips" policy is included in his One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the Senate independently passed a bill last month to establish a new tax deduction on up to $25,000 for tips.

However, there are some differences between the Senate's standalone bill and the House's megabill version. Namely, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act does not include a cap on the tax deduction.

The Senate bill "expands the business tax credit for the portion of payroll taxes an employer pays on certain tips to include payroll taxes paid on tips received in connection with certain beauty services."

The new tax deduction, within the Senate's bill, is limited to cash tips received on the job and reported for payroll taxes.

It also "expands the business tax credit for the portion of payroll taxes that an employer pays on certain tips to include payroll taxes paid on tips received in connection with barbering and hair care, nail care, esthetics, and body and spa treatments."

In the House bill, the tax deduction is available from 2025 through 2028 and excludes high earners and certain service professionals.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the House Ways and Means Committee, the bill also expands the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tip tax credit to beauty service businesses like salons and spas, allowing employers to claim credit on Social Security taxes paid for tips.

"I think President Trump has a real feeling for the middle class and I think he wholeheartedly feels that it helps," The Chicken House owner told Houchin.